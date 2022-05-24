(Greenfield) -- The record-breaking state champion of Nodaway Valley adds another track title today: KMAland Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
Maddax DeVault’s incredible season of hurdling culminated with a pair of top-two finishes this past weekend in Des Moines.
“I think this year definitely wasn’t all perfect,” DeVault said in reflecting on her senior season. “The weather was a big thing and didn’t cooperate. That was something everybody had to deal with, and I’m really proud of how our team didn’t use that as an excuse. We were out there on the track in the pouring rain, getting our run in and that showed how committed we were.”
The commitment paid off for a number of Nodaway Valley athletes, including DeVault, who won the 1A 100 meter hurdles championship with a blazing time of 14.69. During the Bound era, DeVault is one of just five KMAland girl athletes to run under 15 in the event.
“I definitely did surprise myself (the first time running under 15),” DeVault said. “I knew that I had put in all the hard work the whole year. I started out a little rough in the 16s the first couple meets, and then I got to those mid 15s. I think what made the difference was having my teammate Maddie Fry there pushing me.”
Fry joined DeVault in the 1A final, finishing in fourth place for two Wolverines in the top four.
“I wasn’t surprised (with the state championship time),” DeVault said. “I knew at the blue oval you run faster and your adrenaline is going. That was about .3 seconds better than my PR, and it was really an amazing feeling to know I PR’ed and won the state championship.”
DeVault also placed second in the 400 meter hurdles to finish her career with nine state medals in three trips to Drake Stadium. This year’s push from fifth in last year’s 100 hurdles to the top of the medal stand and runner-up finish in the 400 hurdles can be attributed to many things. There was plenty DeVault did on her own, but there was also the decision to finally listen to her hurdles coach – also known as her mother.
“I think it worked out pretty well for me,” DeVault said. “She’s volunteered my freshman, sophomore and junior year, and this year she was an assistant coach. I think I matured a little bit, and I realized I didn’t need to be so stubborn. She did know what she was talking about.”
KMA Sports is splitting this year’s KMAland Track and KMAland Field Athlete of the Year winners. DeVault joins Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge and East Mills and Glenwood’s Janette Schraft as previous end of the year female track award winners.
Listen to the full interview with DeVault from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.