(Ames) -- Former Glenwood star Janette Schraft is now atop the record board at Iowa State University.
Schraft, who is in her junior year of eligibility with the Cyclones, broke the school-record in the 3,000 meter steeplechase Friday night in Azusa, California at the Bryan Clay Invitational.
“Leading up to it, it was something that I had always known was going to happen,” Schraft told KMA Sports. “It was just a matter of going out and getting it done. It was really cool when I crossed the finish line and was able to celebrate with my coaches and teammates.”
In fact, Schraft says that celebrating the achievement with those coaches and teammates was even better than breaking the record given their belief in her.
“In college, when you have a goal, it can take months or years to reach (it),” she added. “You have to have the right people in place to remind you of what you’re working after every single day. Being able to break the record and celebrating with the people that reminded me of that goal for so long was the best part.”
Schraft’s time of 9:57.55 also marked the first time an Iowa State runner broke 10 minutes in the race. Her ability to grind through the event can be attributed to her tireless work in the weight room.
“In high school, I lifted a lot,” Schraft said. “Coming into college, the thought was that I was going to be more of a mid-distance runner. Iowa State was really the only school that wanted me for cross country. The old-school style of running is if you’re a distance runner you don’t lift as much. That’s changed the past few years, but I probably lift more than the average distance runner. That’s what I’ve always done, and it’s made me feel strong. I don’t lift as much as I used to, but I credit a lot of my strength and ability to hurdle and be fast in that last 400 to (lifting).”
Schraft, who earned 16 medals and 11 state championships during her prep career, has bigger goals than just breaking the school record.
“I want to be an All-American this spring,” she said. “That’s the goal. I’m going to have to run a little faster to be able to make it to the NCAA finals, but I feel like I can put myself in position to be top 16. It’s crazy how the whole season can go right, workouts can feel great and then if you don’t have it on the day of then that’s the end of the season. Running is kind of like that. You don’t get to hedge. You have to do it on that day, so I’m hoping to put myself in the position where I’m taking care of myself and ready to go.”
The NCAA Championships are in Austin, Texas this year from June 7th to 10th. Between now and then, there will be plenty of other competitions and work from Schraft. That includes the upcoming Drake Relays later this month from April 27th through 29th.
“We’ll definitely be at the Drake Relays,” Schraft said. “I’m not exactly sure what we’re going to be running, but I think just being at the home track is going to have a lot of good energy and a good chance to go out and have fun with the teammates. I do get a familiar energy when I step on that track. It definitely helps carry me through the race a bit.”
Listen to much more with Schraft in the audio file linked below.