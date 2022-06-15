(Glenwood) -- Glenwood junior star Caden Johnson put up a career, record-breaking year this past soccer season. Today, he is the KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Johnson’s 30-goal season broke a school record and helped push the Rams right to the edge of the state tournament.
“I knew I wanted to get on the attack more,” Johnson said of his season. “Finish around the goal, and my teammates really helped me in getting me the ball in deep zones where I could finish. It was really a great season.”
Johnson was one of just 15 athletes throughout the state to score at least 30 goals, and he was one of just eight that also had at least 10 assists.
“I think I was more physical on the ball (this year),” Johnson said of his improvements from his sophomore season. “I got stronger in the offseason, and I could keep the ball better at my feet. And the pace of play. I was a little quicker on the ball and off the ball, making runs through, and my teammates found me when I made the runs.”
While Johnson was putting together his record-breaking season, the Rams had their winningest season in eight years, posting 15 victories and advancing to a Class 2A substate final. Two of their three defeats this season came to eventual state champion Lewis Central.
“I think that kind of gives us a little more hope that we were that group that could have made it as well,” Johnson said. “It was unfortunate, but we were so close to getting our own substate and meeting Lewis Central at the state tournament. It was a great season all around, we held our own against every team and we did what we had to do every game all season.”
Johnson is the first Glenwood winner of the KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year award, joining Keaton Mann (Treynor) and Cole Jensen (Lewis Central) as previous winners. Listen to the full interview with Johnson below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Keaton Mann, Treynor
2019: Cole Jensen, Lewis Central
2018: Cole Jensen, Lewis Central