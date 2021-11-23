(Harlan) -- State championships and record-breaking performances can be hard to come by, but Harlan’s Teagon Kasperbauer sure made it look easy from time to time.
The 6-foot-2 quarterback, who threw for a record-breaking 3,307 yards and 46 touchdowns while leading the Cyclones to their 13th state championship, is honored today as the KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year.
“We had a lot of success throughout the season,” Kasperbauer said. “A lot of ups and downs, but coming out on top is awesome.”
Harlan’s most dominant state champion in school history won games by an average of 38 points per contest. So, there didn’t seem to be many “downs,” but for Kasperbauer perfection was always the goal.
“There were some games we struggled and came out slow,” he said. “We had a few turnovers to start out, but we finished the second half strong and came out on top.”
Kasperbauer completed 65.9% of his passes, put up 18.6 yards per completion to his talented and diverse receiving attack and led KMAland 11-player quarterbacks with a 168.8 rating.
This performance followed a strong sophomore season that ended in last year’s Class 3A state championship game. Kasperbauer threw seven interceptions in the game, but he never wavered in looking to correct his errors.
“It all started last year right after the season got over,” he said. “Getting up early, lifting, conditioning throughout the morning. All through the summer was 7-on-7, and in the season we kept working hard during practices and getting better.
“I felt like I had some things I needed to correct to come out stronger this year and prove what I could do. I could read a defense a little bit better, see things through a little better and it was a little easier out there.”
Kasperbauer says his connection with his slew of junior and senior receivers didn’t happen by accident.
“Since third grade, everyone has been playing together,” he said. “We were playing together since we were little kids. We have a great connection, we know each other pretty well and we trust each other. That’s the main thing.”
Kasperbauer broke the Harlan passing yardage record previously held by Zach Osborn and the touchdown record previously set by Joel Osborn.
“It’s an honor,” he said. “It’s an honor to do it along with the people beside me. The offensive line put in the work, and the receivers allowed me to do it by making plays for me out there.”
Kasperbauer is the first Harlan quarterback to win the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. He joins former running back Nick Foss as an honoree. Listen to the full interview with Kasperbauer below.
PREVIOUS CLASS 3A/4A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Lennx Brown, Abraham Lincoln
2019: Zach Carr, Glenwood
PREVIOUS 11-PLAYER OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2018: Max Duggan, Lewis Central
2017: Nick Foss, Harlan
2016: Chase Shiltz, Creston/Orient-Macksburg
2015: Chase Shiltz, Creston/Orient-Macksburg
**The Offensive Player of the Year first split to A/1A/2A and 3A/4A in 2019.
PREVIOUS KMALAND PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2014: Ben Wellman, Tri-Center
2013: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our award choices.