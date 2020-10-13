(Westside) -- They opened the season with a rigorous slate, but the Ar-We-Va Rockets enter the 8-Man playoffs on a three-game winning streak and are beginning to peak.
In a normal year, the Rockets would have seen their postseason hopes dashed after an 0-4 start, but given the unique playoff format, they enter the postseason as a possible sleeper.
"We feel like we are playing our best football," Coach Chris Petersen said. "In a season like this, you are kind of afforded that luxury with not having that week-in pressure. The format itself was definitely beneficial for us."
The Rockets opened the season with losses to Coon Rapids-Bayard, Audubon and Woodbine -- three teams that finished the regular season a combined 17-1. They fell to 0-4 a week later with a loss to Glidden-Ralston before peeling off victories over Boyer Valley, Exira-EHK and West Harrison
While nobody ideally wants to start the way the Rockets did, Coach Petersen, in hindsight, sees his team's tough opening weeks as a blessing in disguise.
"It was kinda brutal those first three games," he said. "Those are three really good football teams. I think it did help our kids. If the schedule is set up differently, we may not make the changes we made based on what we learned. The biggest thing you worry about after coming off a 2-8 season is confidence and morale if we could get through those games and keep kids spirits up. The kids did a terrific job of keeping their spirits up. They came focused."
They have also been able to adapt to change. Junior Will Ragaller recently made the transition from running back to quarterback while former quarterback Cooper Kock made the switch to end.
"We realized we had to be able to get the ball in his hands every play," Petersen said of Ragaller. "After week four, we put him in at quarterback. He's obviously getting a pretty hefty workload."
Ragaller has been the workhorse for Ar-We-Va with 1,057 rushing yards and 11 scores. He's also thrown for 491 yards and six touchdowns and was all over the place Friday night in their victory over West Harrison, where he posted 444 total yards, six touchdowns, kicked a field goal and snagged an interception.
"He does do a little bit of everything for us," Petersen said. "He's one of those kids that you want to get the ball into his hands because he's a playmaker."
Not only has Ar-We-Va finished the regular season with three consecutive wins, but they've also notched two of them in close games -- beating Boyer Valley by 12 and West Harrison by seven. Throw in losses to Coon Rapids-Bayard and Glidden-Ralston by six and 14, and the Rockets know they are ready for whatever challenges the postseason brings.
"Having those tight games kinda speeds up the maturation process," Petersen said. "When you have those experiences where every play is crucial, it does wonders for you, especially heading into the playoffs."
The Rockets open the 8-Man playoffs at Kingsley-Pierson Friday night. The Wildcats enter the postseason at 3-4. They have not faced Ar-We-Va this season, but the two schools have some familiarity with each other. The Rockets and Wildcats resided in the same district in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019 and have played six times since 2010 with each team having won three games in the series.
"Real balanced football team," Petersen said of their opponent. "But they like to keep it on the ground and they are capable of doing that. We know they are going to be a good football team. We have some familiarity with who they are and some of the things they try to do."
Petersen says the key to his team's victory is relying on their familiarity with Kingsley-Pierson.
"Hopefully we can play responsibility football," he said. "That's going to be the biggest thing with some of the things they like to do with motions. If we play responsibility football and continue to play the level of physical football we have been, I think we have a shot."
Ar-We-Va/Kingsley-Pierson is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff. KMA Sports' coverage from the opening round of the playoffs begins Friday evening at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Petersen can be heard below.