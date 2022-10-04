(Leon) -- The red hot Central Decatur football team meets state-ranked Sigourney-Keota in a pivotal Class 1A District 6 matchup on Friday evening.
The Cardinals (4-2 overall, 3-0 district) have won four straight games after dropping their first two contests to open the season.
“It’s been a building process,” Central Decatur head coach Jon Pedersen told KMA Sports. “We started the year young and needed to understand what our roles were, and the kids have been better and better each week.”
After defeats to Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr to open the year, Central Decatur has leaned on a balanced and explosive offense that has scored 61, 56, 27 and 48 in wins over Panorama, Cardinal, Pleasantville and Van Buren. Meanwhile, the defense has pitched shutouts in their last two games.
“We’ve gotten way better on the offensive side,” Pedersen said. “The first game, every big play we had ended up being a penalty. Our rhythm wasn’t very good, but our offensive line has made a huge improvement. A lot of that stems back to going one way on our offensive and defensive lines. We’re able to go 1 vs. 1 in practice.”
And the skill players have taken advantage. Junior quarterback Sam Boothe has 1,177 yards passing and nine touchdowns while senior receiver Jack Scrivner has 608 yards on 29 receptions. In addition, senior running back Champ Walker has 822 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns.
“A lot of teams are going to be running teams that pass,” Pedersen said. “We’re a passing team that runs, and as long as we can get some things established and get our playmakers in space, we can get the run game going later on. Since we’ve kind of used that formula, since we understood who we are and how we’re going to go about doing that, Champ has got 785 of those yards in the last four games.
“That doesn’t happen if the offensive line isn’t making holes for him, and it doesn’t happen if the offensive line doesn’t protect well. Jack is a big part of that (receiving success), but we’ve got some other guys that have really caught on well, too. They can’t just focus on Jack, and that balance has allowed us to play pretty well recently.”
Coach Pedersen’s team meets what he believes is their toughest opponent of the season this week. KMA No. 10 Sigourney-Keota (4-2, 3-0) also lost their first two games of the season before running off wins over Centerville, Pleasantville, Pella Christian and Cardinal. The Cobras are one of those running teams that can pass, rushing for 1,594 yards in their six games.
“They’re going to run the ball, but they can throw the ball,” Pedersen said. “We were able to stop their run a bit last year, but they were able to throw the ball. They’re a multiple team, and they’re a winning program. They’ve been playing this style of ball for quite a while, and they believe in it. That’s a huge thing when kids believe in what their system is. They’re just so darn physical, and you can tell they get in the weight room and get after it.”
Physicality along both lines is always a stand-alone key for any game, but Coach Pedersen says there’s no way his team can have a chance if they don’t hold their own there.
“We can’t get washed on the defensive line,” he said. “We have to be able to hold our water on the defensive line, and if we can do that and read our keys and at least muck it up for them a little bit (we can have success). On the offensive side, we have to make some plays. They’re very solid and very well-coached, and they’re going to take away both the run and the pass. Hopefully, we’ve found a few matchups we can take advantage of, and that’s going to be the difference.”
Follow all of KMA’s complete coverage on Friday evening from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Pedersen below.