(Glenwood) -- A red-hot Glenwood girls soccer team is gearing up for its regional semifinal match against Lewis Central Tuesday.
After starting the season a meager 3-5, the Rams have rattled off eight straight wins and haven’t lost in nearly a month.
Their most recent victory came in the opening round of regional action, in the form of a 5-0 win over Winterset.
“I definitely think it’s being confident in ourselves,” Glenwood head coach Amy Benson said. “We made some adjustments and we’re becoming more comfortable in those adjustments. People have been willing to play other positions and we’re just realizing that we are a good team and we deserve to be up in the semis playing against LC, who I also know is a great team.”
A critical piece of Glenwood’s winning ways has been its defense. In four of the last five games, the Rams have shut out their opponent.
On top of the defensive tenacity, Glenwood has gotten solid goalkeeping from a pair of netminders.
After starter McKenna Koehler suffered an injury, sophomore Audrey Nieman stepped in between the pipes. In seven games as the starter, Nieman has faced 44 shots and allowed just five goals.
“We really worked hard on tightening up some defensive stuff on the backside,” Benson said. “We also have a new keeper playing because our other keeper had a shoulder injury. [Nieman] has gotten a little bit more in her groove and is starting to feel more comfortable back there and more confident in her abilities.”
Offensively, Nora Dougherty has lit up the stat sheet throughout the season. The senior has amassed 86 points, with 37 goals and 12 assists.
“[Dougherty] is very offensive-minded,” Benson said. “She’s a workhorse. She’s always giving 100 percent of her effort and she’s really good at controlling the ball. Her and Molly Williams play great up top together. They feed off each other very well. Once [Dougherty] has a mindset of wanting to go and score a goal, she’s going to do that.”
Dougherty and Co. will need to be at the top of their game Tuesday night when they meet Lewis Central, a perennial presence at the state tournament.
In the one regular season meeting between the two squads, the Titans bested the Rams 4-0 on April 21. Glenwood has not lost a match since that day, and it will look to avenge that result Tuesday.
“The first time we played them, it was probably our worst showing of the season,” Benson said. “Not quite sure what happened in that game. We kind of just forgot what we were doing out there. Since then, we’ve made some defensive adjustments and have found some different positions for people that they feel really comfortable in. We’ve talked about erasing that game, forgetting that game and coming out knowing that we can contend with them.”
Beating Lewis Central in the postseason is always a tall task, but the Rams are confident in their ability to knock off the three-time state champions.
“It’s definitely gonna take hard work all across the field for us,” Benson said. “[We’ll need] our offense, defense and midfield all clicking together with some great goalkeeping saves as well. I definitely think we’re capable of doing all that.”
Glenwood travels to Lewis Central for the girls Class 2A Region 7 semifinal match Tuesday at 7 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Benson from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.