(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison boys basketball team continued their win streak on Thursday evening with a dominant win over Whiting.
The victory for the Hawkeyes (8-5) marks their fifth straight win and moves them to a perfect 5-0 since the beginning of 2021.
“We finally got everybody healthy,” Coach Rowdy Evans told KMA Sports. “A lot of people don’t realize we had COVID and didn’t start practice until the day after Thanksgiving. We had two practices and then the first week of games we had five games. Christmas gave us some time to reset and refine some things.”
Coach Evans’ team stormed out of the break with victories over Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston, Woodbine and Ar-We-Va before Thursday’s victory over Whiting.
This year’s group is led by a trio of sophomores in the starting lineup. Coach Evans’ son Sage leads the trio with 16.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game while Koleson Evans (no relation) is averaging 16.2 points and 10.5 boards per contest. Mason King is also scoring 14.9 points per game.
“I’ve had most of the sophomore group since they were kindergarteners,” Coach Evans said. “They’ve played together forever. It’s a great group, and I thought we could put it together if we got some confidence. Getting a big win over Boyer Valley to start the year, and then we won our next game and came from behind to beat Woodbine. They’re starting to believe they can do it.”
While the sophomore trio has been most productive in the boxscore, Coach Evans says he can’t downplay the leadership and defensive ability of his two seniors – Grant Gilgen and Brecken Pavlik.
“From a leadership perspective, they’re huge,” he said. “(Gilgen) is our best defender. He basically came to us coaches and said he’s going to be the best defender he can be and guard the best player on the other team every night.
“(Pavlik) adds so much leadership. You don’t have to worry about him getting out of position or not doing the little things. All the little things that help you win the game – maybe he deflects a pass or gets a huge rebound. The leadership is huge for us.”
The Hawkeyes are off the rest of the week and through the weekend before embarking on a big week at CAM (Monday), home to Paton-Churdan (Tuesday) and at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Friday). The matchups with CAM and Exira/EHK are particularly important for West Harrison, as they try to avenge losses to both teams from the first half of the season.
“CAM is extremely athletic,” Evans said. “It’s hard to match up with how many athletes they can put on the floor at any time. We’re going to have to just match up the best we can, and hopefully we can shoot the ball well.
“We played (Exira/EHK) to overtime (the first time). We didn’t make free throws down the stretch, and then we get to overtime. They made shots and we didn’t. We match up really well with them. We’re very similar, and that game I expect to come down to a one or two possession game again.”
Listen to much more with Coach Evans from Friday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.