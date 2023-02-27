(King City) -- It's been a breakthrough year for the King City girls basketball team, highlighted by a spot in the Class 1 State Sectionals.
The WildKats (23-5) are one of the final 16 teams left standing after postseason wins over Plattsburg and DeKalb en route to a district title.
"We got a bye in the first round, so we had a week off," King City head coach Ryan Anderson said. "That made me a little nervous. We locked in defensively (against Plattsburg) and hit some shots. DeKalb was a very good team. The difference in that game was that our role players thrived."
King City's trip to state comes after three years of hovering around .500 and four years after the program won only two games.
"It's been a whirlwind season," Anderson said. "I'm not sure we predicted to be at this point. We've accepted that we are a pretty good ball team. This is my fourth year. The first year, we were trying to figure out how to compete."
The Wildkats have learned to compete with a philosophy that emphasizes sound defense.
"Defense travels," Anderson said. "We want to limit opportunities for the other teams so we give ourselves a chance to win in any situation. We're mostly man-to-man. We challenge the girls every game and put them on an island at times. They took a lot of pride in defense. That's where we've won a lot of games."
Zoe Tunks and Taryn Hunter average double figures to lead the Wildkats' offense.
"We're pretty guard-oriented," Anderson said. "We run a lot of four-guard sets. Whatever they need to do, that group is willing to do. They all thrive in the roles they have."
King City faces two-time defending state champion Platte Valley in a state sectional Tuesday night. Platte Valley was a 55-44 winner when the two squads met on December 1st.
Despite the loss, the WildKats left that game feeling good about themselves.
"That's probably where some of our confidence came from," he said. "We wanted to compete in that game. We didn't know where we stood. We felt good about competing in that game. They're a much-improved team that will be ready for us."
Controlling the tempo is a must for King City.
"Get more shots than they get," Anderson said. "We can't give them offensive rebounds. And we can't turn it over without getting shots. We can't be at a disadvantage on offense. That's the key for us."
King City/Platte Valley is a 7:45 PM tip Tuesday night in St. Joseph. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Anderson.