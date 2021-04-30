(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls tennis team is in the spotlight this week following a three-day stretch of outstanding success.
Coach Aaron Rodenburg’s team handled Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic in Hawkeye Ten duals on Monday and Tuesday before winning the city championship on Wednesday.
“We came off Glenwood 9-0 and that exceeded our expectations,” Coach Rodenburg told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “Coming into Kuemper, our girls were on fire and played up to their potential. I saw a lot of leadership out of our seniors and our No. 1 player, Lanee Olsen.”
At the city meet, senior Katelyn Rodenburg and sophomore Oasis Opheim won singles championships at their respective spots, No. 2 and 4, while Rodenburg and Maddie Parker and Emily Burns and Lexi Opheim teamed to win at No. 2 and 3 doubles.
“There were a lot of clutch points in No. 2 doubles,” Rodenburg said. “The service game was on fire. (Rodenburg and Parker) just showed up and took three wins. They had nerves of steel there at the end. They knew (the championship) was riding on their match.”
The Titans success of the past week merely continued a hot streak. Over the past two and a half weeks, LC has won five straight duals, rebounding from an opening-night loss to Clarinda on April 1st.
“That was an eye-opener for all the girls,” Rodenburg said. “They were taken aback that we could just lose like that. I think they really buckled down, and we started having optional practices on the weekends and on days we normally wouldn’t have practice.
“The majority of the girls would come, and even my junior varsity girls would come. I’m just grateful to the dedication and leadership out of my varsity.”
While seniors Burns, Parker and Rodenburg have provided plenty of leadership, sophomores Olsen and Oasis Opheim and freshman Lexi Opheim have made the Titans lineup strong at top and deep near the end.
“I knew we would be competitive,” Rodenburg said. “I didn’t know we would end up on top (at the city meet). I knew we had a strong No. 1, 2 and 3 coming into the season, but I didn’t realize Oasis was going to be such an asset and Emily was going to dominate. Lexi has shown a huge amount of maturity. I’m really, really happy with how the season has turned out.”
Lewis Central is back in action later Friday against Atlantic. Listen to much more with Coach Rodenburg from Friday’s UFR linked below.