(Maryville) -- Maryville is back in a state sectional football game and back to playing on Saturday afternoons.
The Spoofhounds (9-3) won their sixth straight game on Friday evening, rolling to a district championship victory over Richmond, 46-14.
“Very pleased to bring home another district championship,” Spoofhounds head coach Matt Webb told KMA Sports. “Those never get old and are always very special moments. You get a piece of history and hardware, and those things are always remembered.”
Maryville used another strong rushing game behind a three-touchdown performance from Trey Houchin to get an early lead. That’s when they turned to the defense to slow down an explosive Spartans offense.
“I thought our defense played great the entire night,” Webb said. “Our offense came out and was very explosive. Got us a couple touchdown lead early, and that made the difference to come out in the second half and put a cap on it.”
Maryville’s playoff success is hardly a surprise from a historical perspective, but they were the No. 2 seed in Class 3 District 8. Despite the lower seed, the Spoofhounds were well-prepared thanks to a regular season schedule that featured Blair Oaks, Odessa and St. Pius X.
“I had hoped it would prepare us well,” Webb said. “Those three losses were to teams that could still be playing football right now. Odessa is the only one that’s not, but that’s because they were quarantined (on Friday). It prepared us to make a great run, and we’re excited to be playing this time of year.”
Saturday afternoon brings another road game for Maryville, as they will go to Lee’s Summit for a meeting with Summit Christian Academy (9-3). The Eagles emerged from District 7 after wins over Pleasant Hill (42-30), No. 2 seeded Oak Grove (35-0) and a forfeit win over top-seeded Odessa.
“It’s an excellent football team,” Webb said. “They’re a dynamic offensive team, and they’re very well-versed in their spread offensive attack. They’ve got a senior quarterback, who is 6-foot-4, 215, that can throw to the best receiving corps we’ve seen all season.”
The quarterback – Grayson Sprouse – has 2,130 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and has a trio of receivers with similar numbers. Griffin Kliewer (43 receptions, 728 yards, 7 TD), Zack Oppriecht (38 receptions, 536 yards, 5 TD) and Lincoln Sprouse (36 receptions, 485 yards, 3 TD) have all had strong years.
Meanwhile, running back Lucas Eckles has 285 yards receiving and four touchdowns to go with 866 yards and nine scores on the ground.
“They’re very tall at receiver and cause a lot of mismatches,” Webb said. “We will have to play really good defense against them because they can light the scoreboard up.”
There’s plenty to prepare for, but the keys on Saturday afternoon will likely be the same that Maryville has rolled with during their hot stretch.
“You’ve got to win in the process,” Webb said. “Be able to run the football and stay multiple on offense from our running back situation. Win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, get pressure on the quarterback in their spread and be able to make sure to maintain the line of scrimmage on offense and dominate.”
Saturday’s game will kickoff from Lee’s Summit at 1:00 PM. Listen to the full interview with Coach Webb below.