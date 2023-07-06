(Murray) -- A seventh-inning rally has Murray softball as one of the final 32 teams left in Class 1A.
Becoming one of the final 16 won't be easy, though.
The Mustangs (25-5) extended their season Wednesday night with a riveting 3-0 win over East Union in a Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinal. The game was scoreless headed to the seventh before the Mustangs put up three on in the top of the seventh and held off East Union in the bottom half of the inning.
"The blood pressure was high," Coach Tessa Otto said. "But a seventh-inning win in the postseason is what it's all about. It was an exciting win. Survive and advance. That's what we did."
Megan Henrichs, Keirsten Klein and Karina Romero plated the crucial runs for the Mustangs in the seventh. Those runs came after six innings of knocking on the doorstep but failing to cash in.
"We left 11 runners stranded," Otto said. "We had opportunities early but couldn't get the base hits when we needed to. I told them someone had to step up. We were relaxed, saw the ball and didn't let the pressure get to them. I was proud of them."
The win was Murray's 13th consecutive. It was their second straight nail-biting postseason win. They opened regional action with a 3-2 extra-inning win over Melcher-Dallas.
"I've told them all year we have to play all seven innings," Otto said. "That's what we've done this postseason. Our regular season games prepared us for this."
Running the win streak to 14 consecutive won't be easy. The Mustangs face Southeast Warren's -- last year's Class 1A state runner-up -- in a regional semifinal Friday night. The Warhawks cruised to a 14-3 win in their June 7th showdown.
"Everyone knows Southeast Warren is a tough team," Otto said. "When we played them, they put the ball in play. We just couldn't hold them down. Our approach is on how we can shut them down and get base hits. They don't make a lot of errors, so we have to keep the errors down on our side and stay focused."
They likely won't be the favorite in the eyes of many, but that doesn't mean Otto's team doesn't have some well-deserved confidence.
"If softball was easy, everyone would do it," Otto said. "We've come out every night and (won) over and over again."
Hear more with Otto below.