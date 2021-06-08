(Anita) -- The state’s leading home run hitter and run producer is in his junior season with the state-ranked CAM Cougars.
Junior Colby Rich popped his sixth home run of the season during Monday night’s win over Boyer Valley, driving in four runs to equal 29 for the season.
“I’ve really just been seeing the ball well,” Rich said. “I can’t take any credit for the RBIs. Obviously, my teammates in front of me are getting on base a lot and putting me in position to be successful.”
Following another standout game from Rich, he’s hitting .629 with a .675 on-base percentage and a 1.200 slugging percentage through 10 games and 35 at bats.
“When I go up to the plate, I look for my pitch,” Rich said. “I try to drive the ball. I guess, they have been going over (the fence).”
Rich has hardly been alone in the hot start, as the Cougars are off to a 9-1 start and are tied with Woodbine atop the Rolling Valley Conference with a 5-1 league record.
“My class – Lane (Spieker), Cade (Ticknor), Joe (Kauffman) – we all have a lot of varsity experience,” Rich said. “After that, there’s not much. It’s more about the younger guys getting varsity experience, and they’ve really been playing well, along with everyone else on the team.”
They will need more of that through the rest of the summer, too, with a Rolling Valley Conference that goes at least six teams deep in terms of contenders.
“There are some great players, great teams and great coaches in this conference,” Rich said. “Anyone can win or lose night in and night out. You’ve got to stay on your toes, but it’s really fun.”
CAM has Tuesday night off before hosting Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Lenox on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Hear the full interview with Rich linked below.