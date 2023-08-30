(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni run game was red hot this past Friday night, as they rolled to a dominant 74-22 win over Twin Cedars.
The Demons averaged 14.2 yards per carry and finished with 468 yards on the ground to open the year 1-0.
“We started off thinking we were going to have more of a balanced attack,” Demons head coach Larry Johnson told KMA Sports. “We ran the ball really well and only passed a handful of times or less. We were able to distribute the ball around to our guys really well.”
Junior Ambrose Savage rushed 18 times for 215 yards and five touchdowns while sophomore Landon Lindgren had 263 yards and four scores on 14 totes.
“We were definitely pleased with their starting performance for sure,” Johnson said. “We felt we had some good matchups up front in a few different places, and the way we had things lined up we felt like we should have some success. You never know how much success until you play in a game, but we realized pretty quickly. Once we were able to run, we just kept on doing it.”
Defensively, Lamoni tallied 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks while sophomore Kelan Stevenson (1 fumble recovery), Lindgren (1 interception) and freshman Brock Binkley (1 interception) all got their hands on a turnover. Savage had a team-best 9.0 tackles, Stevenson added 3.0 tackles for loss and junior Carter Waetzig (4.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks) and senior Creyton Ogier (8.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack) contributed in the win.
Twin Cedars did throw the ball for 250 yards and rushed for 165 yards, but Coach Johnson was happy with the overall defensive performance.
“I think we did a really good job of stopping the run,” he said. “We thought they would go to the pass, and that’s definitely what they did. On the passing side of things, we still need to work on that.”
Lamoni will likely see a balanced offensive attack from their Week 2 opponent, East Union (1-0), which opened the year with a 53-30 win over Sidney. Eagles senior quarterback Seth Hudson had 120 yards passing while junior running back Fischer Buffington had 123 yards and a score. Senior Rason Grail led the receiving corps with 77 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions.
“They have a good number of guys coming back,” Johnson said of East Union, which beat Lamoni last season in a 53-6 rout. “They’re pretty solid up front, and they’ve got a few players that can definitely make some plays. They have some experience, so we’re going to have to mind our Ps and Qs and make sure we’re squared up on our blocks and staying on those blocks.”
Johnson says it will be important for his team to not fall for the eye candy East Union brings out on a given offensive play.
“Just like anything, we have to try and establish the line of scrimmage,” he said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re paying attention to your assignments and stay with them. We need to try to establish things up front, find out where we can move and what kind of spots we can find a hole.”
Ryan Olson will be in Afton on Friday evening as a pair of 1-0 teams match up at East Union. Listen to reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday evening. KMA Sports has all of the Week 2 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.