(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls soccer team has had to work around the schedule of several dual-sport athletes, but they've done so with success.
The Saintes are 5-4 and have won their last four matches.
"We started rough," St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes said. "But the girls battled through, stayed true to themselves and turned things around. We have a nice win streak going."
St. Albert's four losses are to Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City West, Harlan and Glenwood while their wins are over Western Christian, Omaha Northwest, Bellevue East, Treynor and Denison-Schleswig.
"We had a heart-to-heart at halftime of the Bellevue East game," Hughes said. "I felt we were better than them, but they were outplaying us. The girls have toughened up a little bit. The nice victory carried momentum. They started believing in themselves and realized they could do it."
The Saintes have several dual sport athletes, including Lili Denton, Landry Miller, Anna Helton and Ella Klusman.
"We've only had our full team one day all year," Hughes said. "We have a wonderful thing going with multi-sport athletes. A lot of it has been getting used to playing 13 or 14 kids most matches. When you start with tough competition, it's difficult. But they've grown together. (Helton) and (Miller) have given us some great senior leadership."
Klusman leads the Saintes with 11 goals. She also paces them in assists with six. Denton, Lily Krohn, Kirsten Piskorski and Katelyn Hendricks have also been among the stars of a St. Albert offense that has scored 31 goals in nine matches.
"We're trying to play the ball wide and create space for outside midfielders," Hughes said. "That opens up the middle instead of keeping things congested. It's beneficial for us when we get our athletes into open space."
The Saints also have an ultra-experienced goalie in three-year starter Sophie Sheffield. Sheffield has surrendered 17 goals and managed 81 saves in 626 minutes this season.
"I have a tough time putting anybody in front of Sophie," Hughes said. "She does a great job. She works hard at it."
The Saintes have a busy week with Tri-Center, Atlantic and Creston on tap.
"It's not going to get any easier," Hughes said. "I just hope we keep doing our thing. We're trying to keep some momentum going."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Hughes.