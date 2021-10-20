(Neola) -- The red hot Tri-Center Trojans enter the Class A playoffs as a No. 4 seed that nobody wanted to see.
Coach Ryan Schroder’s team won their final three games, including a road victory over Class A District 8 champion Woodbury Central, and tout the toughest schedule in Class A, according to the BCMoore Rankings.
“The last three weeks, since the IKM-Manning game, the team has (really come together),” Coach Schroder said. “Brecken (Freeberg) went down, we made some changes and ever since then the adversity has brought the team together. You hate to lose Brecken, but it’s really brought us together and made us a tighter unit on the field.”
At the time of Freeberg’s injury, the senior had been a dominant force on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. While Freeberg has returned to the defense, Schroder says it took some creativity to make it work, moving Michael Turner from quarterback to running back and inserting Maddox Anderson at quarterback.
“We didn’t really know what we were going to get,” Schroder said. “We finished out the IKM-Manning game pretty strong, and we thought maybe we could get through this thing. We regrouped, came together and the kids embraced the whole situation.”
The trio of wins against Lawton-Bronson (40-21), Woodbury Central (26-23) and Westwood (51-14) helped the Trojans gain their sixth state playoff appearance and second in the past three years.
The impressive performances have been plentiful with Turner rushing for 630 yards and nine touchdowns, Anderson completing 25 of 32 passes for 363 and five touchdowns and Holden Skow hauling in 213 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns to top the offense.
Defensively, Owen Ward had 12.5 tackles and 4.0 TFLs against Lawton-Bronson, Jaxyn Valadez finished with 16.0 tackles and 2.0 TFL against Woodbury Central and Jaxon Johnson posted 7.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL and a fumble recovery during the Westwood win.
The Trojans (5-3) take their hot streak into a road trip to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2). With the strength of their schedule this season, Coach Schroder believes his team will be ready for anything.
“We’re sitting in a pretty good spot,” he said. “We’re playing our best football at the end of the year. That’s any coach’s dream. I just told the staff we’re not going to change a lot. We’re going to keep these kids where they are mentally and see where it takes us.”
HMS likes to keep the ball on the ground and could have two 1,000-yard rushers by the end of Friday evening. Senior Connor Dodd leads with 1,075 yards and 14 touchdowns while quarterback Kooper Ebel has 990 yards and 16 scores. Ebel – a junior – has also thrown for 521 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
“We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage,” Schroder said. “That’s going to be huge for us. We’ve got to get to the ball carrier and gang tackle. Like I said, we’re not going to change a lot. I’m really happy where (the kids) are and to throw a bunch of new stuff at them isn’t the answer right now. We’re going to go up there, do what we do, play physical and see if we can come out with a W.”
Shawn Osbahr will have reports from this Class A state first round meeting on Friday for KMA Sports. Follow all of the coverage on Friday evening from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Schroder below.