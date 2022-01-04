(Underwood) -- A pair of nine-game win streaks and first place in the Western Iowa Conference is on the line in Treynor on Friday night when Underwood comes to town.
The Eagles (9-1, 5-0) entered the season with lofty goals, but Coach Jasmyn Flynn's team suffered an early reality check when they suffered a one-point loss to Shenandoah in their first game.
"We are really working hard to improve every game and stay consistent," Flynn said. "This is a unique group. They don't get overly excited, but they take care of business."
In hindsight, the tough defeat might have been what the Eagles needed. They've since peeled off wins over IKM-Manning, AHSTW, Riverside, St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Thomas Jefferson by an average margin of 33.3 points per game.
"It was probably a good thing we lost in that first game," Flynn said. "It brought everybody back down. Our expectations are to make it to state, but we try to take things game one at a time. It really pushed them to not look too far ahead."
One area of concern for the Eagles in that loss was at the free-throw line, where they went 2-for-19. They have converted 62.8% of their tries since that disappointing performance.
"We were able to see how important free throws are," Flynn said. "We didn't change much besides putting more pressure on the importance of free throws. It's not like we came in and shot 100 free throws. We just preached on form and focus when you get to the line."
Aside from their success at the charity stripe, the Eagles have leaned on a more patient offense.
"We are working the ball around and trying to find the best shot," Flynn said. "We've also established a pretty good inside-out game. Our post players are working hard, and our guards reward them with good passes.'
Alizabeth Jacobsen is a prominent force at the post position for Underwood. The 6-foot-3 sophomore averages 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.
"Alizabeth has come a long way," Flynn said. "She's always been athletic, but offensively, she's just a workhorse. She wants to learn the post moves and wants to play good one-on-one. Her biggest thing is defensively. She's developed good vision this year, so her help defense has been incredible for us."
Kendra Kuck paces the Eagles with 13.8 points per game, shoots at 53.3% clip and 41.7% from three.
"She moved from the four spot to more of a three," Flynn said. "She's gotten a lot quicker. She brings energy, she brings leadership and has great court vision. She's the glue to our team."
Point guard Aliyah Humphrey is the floor general with 9.5 points, 4.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game. Leah Hall provides a three-point threat with a 34.1% efficiency, and Cassidy Cunningham, Tieler Hull, Delaney Ambrose and Ali Fletcher also contribute.
Underwood was on the cusp of a state tournament appearance last year before surrendering a 10-point lead to Treynor in the regional final. They get a chance for some revenge on Friday night.
The Cardinals (10-1, 7-0) also had an early-season hiccup but have since rattled off nine consecutive wins. There are not many secrets between these two schools. Friday's contest will be the 33rd between them since the 2006-07 season. Treynor has won 31 of the 32 matchups, including three victories last year. Underwood's lone win over the Cardinals was on February 11th, 2020.
The previous meetings have been low-scoring affairs, with the Eagles averaging 31.2 points in their last five showdowns with Treynor.
"We hope to get our offense going," Flynn said. "(Coach Joe) Chapman is a great coach. We know he's going to take away our biggest offensive tools, which are our post players right now. We also need to keep the game at our pace. Treynor plays at a slower pace, and we want to push, push, push."
Underwood's defense has been stingy during their nine-game run, but it gets arguably its toughest test of the season on Friday against Treynor junior Clara Teigland. Teigland averages 15.4 points per game and shoots 44.1% from the field.
"We just need to rotate a lot of people on her," Flynn said. "Clara is an amazing basketball player. She can go at 100 miles per hour. We just need to keep the rotation on her and keep the ball out of her hands."
KMA Sports will be in Treynor on Friday with the live play-by-play on KMA-FM 99.1. and video at kmaland.com. Check out the full interview with Coach Flynn below.