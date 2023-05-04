(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s Jack Kling started to see his times drop in the middle of his junior track season. As the times dropped, his goals in the sport started to rise.
“My dad said I could probably do this in (college),” Kling said. “I started to get in the low 50s (in the 400), and I just kept improving and getting better.”
Kling says he looked into Wayne State and Iowa Central before Morningside came along. It wasn’t long before he became the latest KMAland track athlete to choose the Sioux City school.
“It was a super nice campus,” he said. “It was beautiful there. I really like the people and the staff there. They offered me a scholarship, so I said, ‘Let’s go.’”
Kling says he found a strong relationship with Morningside Head Coach Frank Wallace.
“(Wallace) is the coolest guy I’ve ever met,” he said. “He’s really awesome and a really good coach. He’s really fun to talk to.”
Kling’s 50.76 in the 400 ranks third in Class 2A while his 22.74 in the 200 is 12th in the class. He says he has big goals to reach the 47s in the 400 before he’s done at Morningside.
“Honestly, this is a dream come true,” Kling added. “Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to do a sport at the college level. It’s amazing. It’s a huge stretch, but I want to at least get 47 (at Morningside). That’s three seconds off, but I’m pretty sure with my coach helping me and my teammates, I think I can do it.”
Listen to much more with Kling on his college decision in the audio file below.