(Red Oak) -- For the second time this season Red Oak is able to sweep rival Shenandoah to acquire their first postseason victory.
The Tigers are off to a strong start in the postseason after defeating Shenandoah (25-4, 25-19, 25-12) Monday evening in a game heard on KMA 960.
“Everybody around here knows the rivalry, so it’s always an extra fire when we come in here. We knew they were going to give us everything they had and we had to come out and execute, and I think for the most part we did that pretty well,” Chloe DeVries said.
After a dominant first set victory for the Tigers they found themselves in a back and forth battle in set number two. The Fillies led by as many as five in set number two and found themselves up 16-13 before head coach Angie Montgomery called a timeout.
“I just told them a lot of what was happening was our own errors, and credit Shenandoah they did a good job of looking for those tips and finding ways to pull us out of what we wanted to do and a good team will do that to you. I just kind of pointed out to them that we were making some unforced errors,” Montgomery said.
Red Oak came out of the timeout and went on an 8-0 run to take a five point lead and eventually close out set number two. Chloe DeVries was a key piece in the Tiger offense as she was able to help her team with her 29 assists, she spoke on her team's attitude throughout the season.
“We came into the season knowing that people were going to look at us as an underdog, but we never had that mindset. We knew that we were so good of a team last year because this year's team was pushing those girls in practice,” DeVries said.
Red Oak advances to the semifinals of the Class 3A Region 4 high school volleyball tournament and will play host to a 7-19 Clarinda Cardinals team. You can hear that game with Ryan Matheny and Brian Bertini on the call on KMA 960 at 7:00. Montgomery spoke on her team's effort this season.
“Not a lot of people had a lot of faith that we may be more than a .500 team. I credit that to our seniors they came in from day one and I never got the feeling that they thought it was a rebuilding year and that’s what’s great about this program and community, every year you have kids who are waiting there turn, ready to come on the court and be big impact players,” Montgomery said.
