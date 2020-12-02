(Red Oak) -- Following one of the most productive runs in program history, the Red Oak wrestling squad is ready to reload and insert some new faces into the lineup.
"We've been ready since the day the state tournament wrapped up," Coach Tiegen Podliska said.
The offseason has featured some bumps for the Tigers, who like many other programs, faced some setbacks due to COVID-19.
"We were ready for a really successful offseason and we didn't really have that opportunity," Podliska said. "It was exciting to get back on the mat and compete with each other."
The Tigers are coming off a recent shutdown imposed by the Red Oak School District and is still in the infancy stages of their preseason practices.
"We kinda got to roll with the punches," Podliska said. "Persevere is kind of our theme word for the season. That's probably the theme in a lot of places. We are just trying to overcome and do the right things.
Last year, the Tigers qualified four wrestlers for the state tournament -- Justin McCunn, Jonathon Erp, Carter Maynes and Bruce Lukehart. Unfortunately, all four of those grapplers have graduated, leaving some gaps in their lineup.
Dawson Bond is the top-returner for the Tigers after a solid freshman showing, where he qualified for districts and narrowly missed on advancing to state.
Chase Sandholm, AJ Schmid, Sam Fields, Brandon Erp and Bryan Erp also figure to factor into the lineup.
Coach Podliska is hopeful the experiences and success the program has had over the past few seasons will parlay into similar results from this group in the long haul.
"The attitude and expectations have changed over time," he said. "It's coming in with the expectations that we are supposed to be good and known for our work ethic. It's not given. You go in there and work as hard as everybody else before you. That's what makes you good."
The unknowns of the season during a global pandemic, as well as the new faces in the Red Oak lineup, make it tough for Podliska to pinpoint goals this year.
"There are so many unknowns," he said. "I could give a number of duals we want to win, but who knows how many will happen. A successful postseason is a hopeful end-all. We are just going to go to practices and meets and be grateful. The results will take care of themselves."
Red Oak opens their season Tuesday in a triangular with Atlantic and Creston/O-M in Atlantic on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Podliska can be heard below.