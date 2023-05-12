(Fort Dodge) -- Former Red Oak multi-sport standout Baylor Bergren is using his versatility in his freshman track season at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
Bergen has qualified for and will run at the NJCAA Nationals next Friday in Hobbs, New Mexico in both the 1500 and the 3000 meter steeplechase.
“I think I’ve grown a lot,” Bergren said of his first year at Iowa Central. “Getting here and meeting all the guys, the atmosphere is great. I’m taking running more seriously and doing all the extra little things. I never really ran full time (in high school), and I’ve been running all year, running through the winter and tracking my mileage.”
Bergren says he’s also focused on his nutrition and his approach to training, listening to his body and what works best for him, to start to realize his potential. He also took a chance on the steeplechase.
“I had qualified in the 1500,” Bergren said. “That was kind of the event I wanted to focus on for the year, and then once I did that we had some meets left to go so I talked to the coach and got his opinion on what he thought (about the steeplechase). I thought I might as well try it.”
Bergren went to a few hurdle practices and ran the event during a meet at Simpson.
“I was like four seconds off (the qualifying time),” he said. “I thought maybe that was something we could take more seriously. We ran it at regionals, and I qualified. It was a last minute kind of thing. I considered running it earlier in the year and decided it wasn’t that interesting at the time. But here we are.”
Bergren believes his athleticism and experience in multiple sports have helped him in the steeplechase.
“I think I’m a little more athletic, maybe, than some distance runners,” he said. “That helped with the hurdle part. I’m not the fastest guy when it comes to longer distances, but I think my athletic ability helps me get over the hurdles with ease compared to some people. It’s still an extremely tough race, and mentally you’ve got to be able to keep going and get over the hurdles.”
In a slight twist, both the 1500 and the steeplechase will be run on the same day.
“They are both (next Friday),” Bergren said. “I kind of decided the 1500 was the event I wanted to focus on the most, and that’s the event that comes first. I think my goal is to go out there and try to PR in that race. Take advantage of the great competition I’m going to have. Then turn around and see what I can do in the steeple. It’s going to be hot where we’re at, so the steeple will be what it is, but my main goal is to see what I can do in that 15.”
Listen to much more with Bergren from Friday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.