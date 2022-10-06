(Bellevue) -- As Sierra (Athen) Wilkinson's college volleyball career winds down, the former Red Oak star has done a little bit of everything to ensure a memorable finish.
"It's been really good," Wilkinson said about her time at Bellevue. "I've made a lot of lifelong friends. Some of them are actually going to be in my wedding soon. We've grown through the years. Seeing everyone develop has been nice to see.
Wilkinson -- a fifth-year senior -- has been a vital part to Bellevue's success this year. Behind her, the Bruins are 15-5, on a seven-match win streak and ranked No. 14 in the NAIA Coaches Poll.
"Having our team be one unit is something we're proud of," Wilkinson said. "We've been plagued by injuries. But we're not letting that affect our play at all. We have a lot of depth on our team, so we're going through the motions and doing what we do."
The inaugural KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series MVP was an offensive force in Red Oak and has done the same in college. However, Wilkinson started the season at the libero position this year.
She ranks second on the Bruins in digs (260) while also leading the way in kills (221).
"I started out playing libero," Wilkinson said. "Our other outside (hitter) tore her ACL, so they put me back on the outside. I've just been a team player and been OK with everything. That's what I've been taught to do."
Wilkinson wasn't entirely foreign to libero. She played the position for a club team in 2018.
Wilkinson's experiences as a defensive specialist was an eye-opener for her when she returned to an outside hitter role.
"Now, when I go up to hit, I see the court more," she said. "I'm playing smarter and harder. It's different from what I'm used to."
The Bruins have a big matchup Friday night with No. 8 Viterbo.
"Communication is a big key for us," Wilkinson said. "We have a good scout about what's coming up, so we need to utilize that. I think it will be helpful for us."
With her career down to her final months, Wilkinson is unsure of what's ahead, but she's ready for whatever that might be. She hopes to stay involved in volleyball, particularly in the coaching world.
"I'm in a lull," she said. "I've done volleyball for so many years. I hope to get into coaching. I'm getting my education to become a science teacher. Hopefully, I can give back and teach others what I've learned throughout the years."
Click below to hear the full interview with Wilkinson.