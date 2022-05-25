(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak baseball team is off to a 2-0 start for the first time in a dozen years behind some contagious hitting, a stellar pitching combo and a "baseball mindset".
The Tigers opened their season with wins over Fremont-Mills and Sidney.
"We're off to a good start," said Red Oak Coach Mark Erickson. "We faced two good pitchers against Fremont-Mills, so we struggled offensively, but we scratched a 2-1 win."
Coach Erickson's squad followed their low-scoring win against F-M with a dominant 15-2 victory over Sidney.
The bats shined against Sidney with 12 hits from eight different players.
"Hitting is contagious," Erickson said. "We got after it with the bats and got some confidence."
Red Oak's two wins is only three less than their outing last year and matches their total from a shortened 2020 season. Many of the contributors to this year's squad were also on those teams.
"This group comes in with a different mindset than most," Erickson said. "We have eight juniors. Five of those guys have significant varsity experience. They're bringing a sense of overall confidence that trickles down to everybody. It has been a different mindset and a lot of fun.
Erickson attributes their early success to their offseason work.
"We have been hitting and throwing since January," he said. "When you have guys committed to the process, you see results."
Junior Dawson Bond leads the offense through two games with a .600 average and four RBI.
And Brett Erickson, AJ Schmid, Adam Baier, Landon Couse, Chase Roeder, Kayden Bozwell, Brody Bond, Braden Woods and Cole Thornton have also contributed to the offense.
"This group has a baseball mindset up and down the lineup," Erickson said. "Their confidence is growing, and they know how to play together."
Bond and Schmid have led the Tigers' pitching efforts. The juniors have combined to scatter 12 hits and three earned runs with 15 strikeouts.
"They're for sure our one and two," Erickson said. "They've done a good job of pounding the zone and trusting their defense."
The road stiffens for the Tigers as they open Hawkeye Ten Conference action with Creston on Thursday, followed by a doubleheader with Lewis Central on Tuesday, a tilt with Clarinda on Wednesday and a clash with Shenandoah Thursday (on the KMAX-Stream).
The IHSAA shortened the season by one week, prompting Hawkeye Ten schools to play several doubleheaders. The adoption of doubleheaders makes pitching depth more important than ever.
"We feel like we are deep pitching wise," Erickson said. "It's all hands on deck. We'll focus on playing the game one pitch at a time. We'll take those game by game and make some adjustments along the way."
Erickson feels this team is up for the rigors of a Hawkeye Ten conference slate.
"This group is ready to grind the season out," he said. "Our conference is good, but I think we're prepared for the battles this year."
Check out the full interview with Coach Erickson below.