(Red Oak) -- Red Oak baseball enters the season looking to replace six seniors. While replacing that many contributors in such a little amount of time might cause some concern for many coaches, Coach Mark Erickson is excited for the challenge.
"I'm really excited about the unknown," Erickson said. "With so many new players out, I'm excited to see what we will have this year. It will be fun."
Coach Erickson is equally excited about the opportunity to even have a baseball season.
"I think everybody was excited when they heard the news," he said. "I was actually at the baseball field when I heard the news. We have a lot of parents, players and coaches that are super excited."
The Tigers were 10-18 last season, but four of last year's top six hitters -- Cam Vanderhoof, Carter Bruce, Cole Carlson and Mitchell Johnson -- have graduated.
Junior Garrett Couse is the Tigers' top returner -- hitting .310/.410/.408 with a team-high 17 RBIs.
"We know Garret's going to do great things for us this year," Erickson said.
Senior Wyatt Sederburg hit .197/.313/.225 last season and is the only returning player from his class. However, Erickson says eight other seniors are planning to give baseball one final shot.
"I know they're all good kids and great teammates," Erickson said. "I'm really looking forward to that class."
Freshman Dawson Bond started 26 games as an eighth-grader last season, hitting .267/.351/.279 and showed a lot of maturity during his frosh campaign.
Bond's classmates -- Braden Woods and Landon Couse also figure to have key roles this season.
"We've got a really talented freshman class," Erickson said. "We're just really looking forward to them stepping up."
On the mound, Bond is also the Tigers' top returning pitcher in terms of innings. Bond threw 16 innings last season with a 6.56 ERA and nine strikeouts. Garrett Couse tossed 15 2/3 innings and struck out 10 batters. Sederburg also saw 3 2/3 innings of work last season.
"It always starts for us with pitching and defense," Erickson said. "One of the major challenges is watching the pitch counts early on. We always focus on trying to play the absolute best defense we can and just make the routine plays.
When it comes to goals, Erickson admits their approach is cliche.
"Get better every day," he said. "We got a lot of new guys that are new to the program, our philosophy and how we play. We never set a goal for wins and losses. We just want our guys to go out, compete hard and be good teammates. If we can say we got better everyday, that's just one of the major goals."
The Tigers are slated to open the season June 15th at Creston. The complete interview with Coach Erickson can be heard below.