(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak baseball team enters the year with an uncharacteristic amount of experience.
With that experience comes eagerness to get their new season rolling, which begins Tuesday.
"We're excited to get going," Red Oak head coach Mark Erickson said. "We've got a couple games this week. We're mixing around with spring sports just like everyone else, but everyone with significant playing time is returning."
After years of having a young -- and sometimes inexperienced -- lineup, the Tigers have plenty of experience this year. That has helped them easily maneuver through the logistics of working around the spring sports season."
"We have a pretty veteran group with six seniors," Erickson said. "Five of those guys have started for at least three years. It's a veteran group. Of any year not to have a big group together for practice, this is a good year for that. I know our philosophy and have done a good job leading practice."
Dawson Bond, Chase Roeder, AJ Schmid, Landon Couse, Braden Woods and Fateen Sealy are the Tigers' six seniors hopeful to build off last year's 12-16 campaign.
Bond and Schmid led the Tigers' pitching efforts last year. Bond had a 4-5 record with a 3.90 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings, while Schmid had a 4-1 record, 6.69 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.
"We always focus on pounding the strike zone," Erickson said. "I think we did a fairly good job of that last year. Dawson is definitely our No. 1. AJ and Dawson have done a good job at pounding the strike zone and putting the ball in play. It's important to get in the strike zone."
Landon Couse (.420, 22 RBI), Bond (.402, 24 RBI), Schmid (.329, 21 RBI), Chase Roeder (.320, 13 RBI), Adam Baier (.247, 23 RBI), Brett Erickson (.242, 5 RBI) and Braden Woods (.217, 14 RBI) were in the offensive lineup last year.
"(Bond and Couse) lead us offensively," Erickson said. "The other guys did a good job getting on base for them. They've made good adjustments. Our focus has been taking curveballs and outside pitches the other way. I'm hoping to see a lot of progress with that."
The Tigers open their season Tuesday against Missouri Valley, followed by a clash with Fremont-Mills Thursday.
"Our three things are to have fun, play hard and be a good teammate," Erickson said. "Everything takes care of itself if you do those things. It's a veteran group. They're ready to get out and play different teams."
The Tigers hope to contend in an always-tough Hawkeye Ten Conference.
"There's not a night off in our conference," Erickson said. "We know we can play with anybody if we have a good night. It's just about bringing a good mindset and being on our A-game all season."
Click below to hear the full interview with Erickson.