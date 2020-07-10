(Red Oak) -- Red Oak baseball will look to extend their season Saturday when they open the postseason with a battle against rival Clarinda on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Tigers entered the season with essentially no returning experience, but they did not prevent them from notching a pair of wins this season over Essex and Atlantic.
"We have a young team," Coach Mark Erickson said. "We start six freshmen at some times. We are really learning and getting better everyday. They're young, but not afraid to compete with anybody. This has been a really fun group to coach."
The youth, lessons learned and competition they played have Erickson excited for the future.
"Almost every team we have played has complimented our guys on their attitude and effort," he said. "We've got a bright future ahead of us and these guys are really learning a lot."
The Tigers (2-10) have been able to put multiple arms on the mound with six different pitchers making at least one start this season. Dawson Bond and Garrett Couse have combined for 29 strikeouts while Braden Woods, Wyatt Sederburg, AJ Schmid and Landon Couse have also seen some quality time on the bump.
"We've learned that we got a lot of guys on the mound that want to get out there and compete," Erickson said.
Offensively, freshman Landon Couse has paced the Tigers with a .412 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage.
"Landon is a lefty with a nice swing," Erickson said. "It's fun to see."
Couse's older brother has also been key for Red Oak offensively along with Bond, Schmid, Zac Guerra and Chase Roeder among others.
It's now win-or-go-home time for the Tigers, who open the Class 2A District 15 action against Clarinda -- who beat Red Oak 13-2 on June 29th.
"Just like us, they play a really tough schedule," Erickson said. "As far as we know, they can hit. They had 17 hits in our game earlier this season. We certainly know it's going to be a tough test. We just hope to bring a great mindset to Clarinda on Saturday and see what happens."
The Tigers are eyeing their fourth consecutive season of winning at least one postseason.
"I love the mindset of our team and I'm really looking forward to hopefully getting our fourth district win in a row," Erickson said.
Ryan Matheny and Austin McNorton will be in Clarinda Saturday with the call on KMA 960. Action begins at 4:30 with AHSTW taking on Treynor followed by Red Oak/Clarinda. The complete interview with Coach Erickson can be heard below.