(Council Bluffs) — The Red Oak boys basketball team is one win away from the state tournament after completing an improbable comeback to stun Treynor in overtime Tuesday night.
The Tigers (17-7) trailed by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter of a district final, before they cranked up the defense and got some late-game heroics to win 65-63. With 5.3 seconds left in regulation, Treynor’s Thomas Schwartz hit a free throw to put the Cardinals up 53-50. Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren brought the ball up the floor and pitched it to a waiting Hunter Gilleland, who banked in a three at the horn to force overtime.
"We work on that stuff in practice, and I will say that we didn't execute it exactly how we're supposed to, which is pretty obvious," said Red Oak Head Coach Spencer Plank. "I wanted our shooters in the corner and Baylor made the very unselfish play of getting the ball up the court. That takes some guts to do, knowing you only have two seconds left and you're not going to take the shot, but get it to someone who is more open."
“It was lucky and it’s not fair for a team to have to go down like that,” said Plank. “But, credit to our guys for working so hard and creating their own luck.”
The heroics continued in the extra period after a Davin Rucker three-pointer pulled Treynor even at 63-63 with 11.5 seconds left, Red Oak turned to Bergren. The senior guard got a high screen, went down the middle of the lane and laid the ball over the rim with less than two seconds left, bringing the Tigers one win away from the school’s fourth-ever trip to the state tournament.
"It was just a pick and roll where I'd go to the rim," said Bergren. "If the layup was there, I'd take it and if the kick-out was there, I'd kick it out. I wanted the ball in my hands. Coach gave it to me and the rest is history."
"We had two options there," said Plank. "We chose the pick and roll with Baylor because he's stronger with the ball. It's that senior mindset of 'I'm not going to lose this game.' I knew he's a strong kid. We put our shooters in the corner and all he needs is an angle."
It took a large effort for Red Oak to even force the extra period. After a fast start to the first period, Treynor held an 11-8 advantage and led 24-23 at halftime. After an even third quarter, the Cardinals went on an 8-1 run to start the fourth and led by as many as 11 in the final frame. But, Red Oak continued to chip away, getting threes from Max DeVries and Ryan Johnson. The Tigers forced turnovers on three-straight Treynor possession with a press and Bergren scored on back-to-back looks inside to keep his team within striking distance.
"We are actually a better team when we play fast," said Plank. "Maybe we should have pressed all game, I don't know, but it's that never-die attitude. When you have a group of seniors, they're never going to go away. That's why March is such a beautiful thing -- or February for high school. Seniors aren't going to lose easy."
"We had to dig deep," said Bergren. "It took belief in ourselves. We could have just as easily given up and let them shoot free throws, play complacent and let the game run out and leave it at an 11-point loss. But, we weren't satisfied with that. That's not what we wanted and we had to go out and take it and get that game back. That's exactly what we did."
DeVries led four Tigers in double figures on the night with 21 points. Bergren had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Ryan Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds and Kaden Johnson had 12 points and eight boards.
Red Oak advances to a Class 2A Substate Final Saturday against Van Meter at ACGC.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Bergren and Plank in a video you can view below.
Treynor was led by Schwartz, who finished the night with a game-high 24 points. Jace Tams added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Ethan Dickerson had 10 points in the defeat.