(Treynor) -- Like it has much of the season, the Red Oak boys found a way to fight through adversity on Thursday evening. The Tigers (16-7) advanced in Class 2A district action with a 60-49 win over Underwood.
Kaden Johnson had 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead the way for Red Oak in the win, but there were plenty of roadblocks along the way.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Red Oak head coach Spencer Plank said. “The way they battled, especially with the way they started. Our team a year ago would have folded.”
Underwood got off to a hot start with 11 of the first 14 points, two Red Oak starters fought through serious foul trouble throughout the night and leading scorer Max DeVries didn’t get his first bucket until the end of the third period. However, the Tigers kept on coming.
“We responded well,” senior Baylor Bergren said. “A year ago, I think we lose that game and a couple months ago we might not win it. We’ve grown as a team together and everybody is buying in.”
Johnson was a force throughout the evening, finishing the night with the 20 points, grabbing four offensive rebounds among his 16 and swatting three shots.
“He usually has one or two a night where you’re like, ‘Wow, how did he get that?’” Plank said. “When that kid chooses to turn it on, he’s a handful.”
While Kaden Johnson was busy putting together one of his most dominant performances of the season, fellow starters Bergren and Ryan Johnson were battling foul trouble. Both picked up their fourth fouls early in the third period while Ryan Johnson fouled out with just seconds remaining in the third.
Despite that, Red Oak kept finding their way to success. Hunter Gilleland posted 13 points and had six assists, and DeVries scored 10 late points. Bergren also had nine points and five rebounds, and reserves Nicholas Fouts and Braden Woods gave solid minutes.
“We played a lot of ball last summer,” Plank said. “The idea was to get kids comfortable with big moments. Nick stepped in. Braden Woods stepped in. We put Ryan in a tough spot, but we needed a spark at that time. A couple guys made some huge plays tonight.”
“That’s been the story the whole season,” Bergren added. “I foul out more times than I should, and I think we’re used to it. I went down before the season started, and we have guys stepping up. Bradley (Sifford) got hurt, and Braden has stepped up. We had guys step up in big moments, and that’s how you win these games.”
Underwood, which beat Red Oak in late January, was more than game throughout the night, but the Tigers outscored them 21-12 in the fourth period to pull away. Josh Ravlin scored 15 points to lead the Eagles (15-7) while Jack Vanfossan added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Mason Boothby also put in 12 points.
The Tigers advance to a Class 2A district final on Tuesday night at Thomas Jefferson against Treynor.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Plank said. “We’re happy to be where we are, but we’re not done. We’re going to stay here tonight, get a scouting report and see what we can do.”
View full interviews with Plank and Bergren in the video below.