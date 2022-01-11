(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak boys basketball team is well on its way to one of their more successful seasons in recent memory. But if they have it their way, they haven't played their best basketball yet.
The Tigers are off to a 5-4 start with wins over Clarinda, Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills, St. Albert and Sioux City North.
"There's been some ups and downs," Coach Spencer Plank said. "We've had some injuries that have taken a toll on us, but we've had some younger guys step up. We are playing hard. That has covered some of the mistakes we've made and some of the youth we have. It's a good start to the year, but there's a lot more we need to accomplish. We haven't scratched the surface yet."
The Tigers suffered an early-season blow without senior Baylor Bergren. However, Bergren's absence opened the door for some underclassmen to step up.
"These guys worked hard over the summer," Plank said. "There's more to fill than the shots Baylor takes. There have been some rough patches, but we are playing with passion and emotion."
Sophomore Max DeVries is the Tigers' leading scorer with 15.1 points per game, while Hunter Gilleland averages double figures with 10.4 points per contest. Kaden Johnson contributes 9.0 points per contest and leads the Tigers' rebounding efforts with 8.0 rebounds per game, while Ryan Johnson and Bradley Sifford have also been mainstays in the Tigers' lineup this year. Plank says their balance has been welcoming.
"We've had contributions from players that we didn't expect to get," Plank said. "The biggest question coming in was who would score if Max wasn't scoring. We struggled with that early, but the guys are buying in. You really need four guys in double-figures to be consistent, and that's been a pleasant surprise."
Red Oak returns to action on Tuesday for their second matchup of the year with Shenandoah. Shenandoah. Their second trip through the Hawkeye Ten Conference slate continues on Friday when they trek to St. Albert. The pieces are in place for the Tigers to have a strong January, but Plank says their goal is to be playing their best when the postseason begins in February.
"We are not going to peak until February," Plank said. "I feel like we peaked a week too early last year. Our defense can definitely improve, and we are still learning. The goal is that by early February, we are going to be a tough out."
Check out the full interview with Coach Plank below.