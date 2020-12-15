(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak boys basketball program has won back-to-back games to race to a 2-2 start under first-year coach Spencer Plank.
"The boys have been competing really hard," Coach Plank said. "That's what we've been preaching since last summer. They have owned up to it so far and we had a good week last week."
The Tigers started the year 0-2 with losses to Clarinda and Lewis Central, but have since posted wins over Shenandoah and Griswold.
"That first game was a great experience for us," Plank said about their loss to Clarinda. "We competed really well in the first half. Against Shenandoah last Tuesday, it felt like something clicked in the second half."
The Tigers leaned on some nifty defense and timely shooting to oust their Hawkeye Ten foe for a 46-38 win.
"We were just waiting on a couple of guys to step up and make big plays," Plank said. "They did. Then we kept things rolling against Griswold on Saturday."
As the wins have piled up, the youthful Tigers lineup is getting more comfortable with the style preached by their rookie coach.
"We are getting there," he said. "We still have a long way to go. Especially offensively. There have been some huge improvements from game one to game four. We are still learning what our strengths are. A couple of things surfaced last week. It's a work in progress, but we are making progress."
One of the Tigers' strengths appears to be their depth. Seven different players are averaging at least five points per game.
Freshman Max DeVries leads the way with 9.0 PPG while Kobe Johnson (8.0 PPG), Baylor Bergren (6.8 PPG), Ryan Johnson (5.5 PPG), Kaden Johnson (5.3 PPG), Bradley Sifford (5.0 PPG) and Hunter Gilleland (5.0 PPG) have also been key to the Tigers' scoring efforts.
"The kids support each other," Plank said. "We are always looking for the open player. We are more than happy to work the ball, especially when teams want to play zone against us. We have shooters we can spread around. The points can come from all sorts of places."
Defensively, the Tigers' production has been what their coach coined as their most pleasant surprise.
"I have asked the kids to play a version of defense they are not necessarily used to," he said. "They have responded well. It's been a pleasant surprise to see them respond. It's not perfect, but they've responded well."
The road does not get any easier for Red Oak, who will conclude 2020 with two of the top teams in the Hawkeye Ten -- Harlan on Friday and Denison-Schleswig next Tuesday.
"Those are going to be two tough games," Plank said. "We are putting together a game plan that we are excited for. We have been preaching to the kids all year that game-by-game results are not what defines us. We will be playing our best basketball in February. Win or lose, we are getting better and competing."
Matt Gubbels will be in Red Oak Friday night providing updates as part of the Keast Auto Center Basketball Scoreboard Show on KMA from 9:30 until 11 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Plank can be heard below.