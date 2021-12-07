(Red Oak) -- Red Oak used a 25-point opening period to take a 66-41 win over Shenandoah in boys basketball action on Tuesday.
“I thought they played really hard,” Tigers head coach Spencer Plank said of his team. “That’s all we could ask for. The coaches and I were talking throughout the game that the effort level was there. The execution wasn’t great, but the effort level has to be there.”
The Tigers (2-1) execution was on point during the first eight minutes, as they stormed to a 25-10 lead after the opening period. Max DeVries and Bradley Sifford combined on 19 of those points and extended the advantage throughout the rest of the way.
“My mindset in every game is to help my team in any way I possibly can,” DeVries said. “They were playing 1-2-2 zone to start the game, and it’s all about moving and creating different looks.”
DeVries would finish with a game-high 25 points, but Shenandoah (0-4) made him work for it while instituting a range of different looks throughout the evening, including a box-and-one.
“They do a great job of defending us,” Plank added. “They typically run a 1-2-2 or 2-3 zone, and we’ve seen the box-and-one and a triangle-and-two before. They slow us down and throw different looks at us and force others to make plays.”
Red Oak found plenty of that with Sifford posting 13 points and nine rebounds, Kaden Johnson putting in eight points and Hunter Gilleland finishing with a six-point, seven-assist, five-rebound, eight-steal all-around performance.
Gilleland has stepped into the starting lineup with the loss of senior point guard Baylor Bergren, who is out with a broken collarbone injury.
“It’s not easy,” Plank said. “We told the group of guards that are filling in for him that they are all competing for the job. All three embody what Baylor is to us, as far as the game management, scoring and vision. Each of our guards bring something different.”
“I think (Hunter) is a great substitute for him,” DeVries added. “He’s doing amazing right now. He’s not scoring 20 or 25 per game, but he’s really good on offense and doing really well in terms of leadership.”
Shenandoah’s Zach Foster poured in 21 points to lead the way for the Mustangs. He hit five 3-pointers and was the only Shenandoah player to score more than five points.
View complete video interviews with Coach Plank and DeVries below.
Shenandoah senior Mitchell Jones was injured with just over two seconds remaining in the game, scoring a bucket and then falling to the floor where another player landed on his head. Jones was down for nearly 20 minutes, stabilized and stretchered off to seek medical attention.
Mustangs head coach Jay Soderberg tells KMA Sports Jones was responsive, alert and moving his hands and feet. Jones gave a thumbs up salute to the applauding crowd as he was taken from the gym.
Another update: Jones has stood up and talked with family while at the hospital.