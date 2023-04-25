(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Boys Tennis team is rounding into form as the postseason approaches.
The Tigers are 4-4 and have made strides throughout the season.
“We’ve competed well,” Red Oak Boys Tennis head coach Tristin Johnson said. “We just go out and compete everyday trying to be the best person we can be. Our first serves have been a lot better this year. We’re getting a lot more efficiency out of the first serve, which tends to not let opponents set up their shots, which allows us to be better prepared to set up our shots. It’s been nice to see that.
Junior Max DeVries has done the heavy lifting for Red Oak this year, holding a 4-4 record in the No. 1 position.
“[DeVries] has played for a long time,” Johnson said. “He’s kind of been put through the ringer for us in the varsity squad being the No. 1 since he was a freshman, but it’s really built up his confidence and his ability to compete at a higher level with the other No. 1s in the Hawkeye Ten. He’s handled the matches that he’s supposed to win pretty well and he’s competed well in the other ones.”
Right behind DeVries at the No. 2 spot is sophomore Brett Erickson, who’s also 4-4 and showing promise as the youngest player in the Tiger lineup.
“[Erickson is] a young-minded tennis player,” “He didn’t start playing tennis until his freshman year and he was put at No. 2 right away. He’s earned it through our team. He’s been thrown in and he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He just keeps it in and kind of takes care of business, beating the kids he knows he can beat. He’s had a couple tough matches, but for the most part he’s been playing really well.”
With just a week left in the regular season, the Tigers are gearing up for a postseason run, which means special preparation.
“We’ll play a lot of singles and doubles matches against each other,” Johnson said. “We just want to compete well and make sure that every time we’re playing someone else, we’re taking full advantage of working on everything we need to work on to get better. We want to reach our potential by the end of the season.”
Once the postseason arrives, Red Oak looks to remain competitive with other teams within the Hawkeye Ten Conference and beyond.
“With us, it’s been a few years where we’ve just earned a couple points here and there in districts and the Hawkeye Ten [tournament],” Johnson said. “It’d be nice to see all of our guys earn a couple points. Get up there, win a few matches, get further in the tournament. I would like to see them get out there and beat a couple teams.”
Red Oak will be back in action for a home date with Clarinda Tuesday at 4:30 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Johnson from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.