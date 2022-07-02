(Treynor) -- Red Oak (12-15) baseball's winningest season in 15 years isn't over thanks to the Tigers' dominant 11-1 win over Missouri Valley in Class 2A District 15 play on Saturday.
The Tigers' 12th win of the year avenged an earlier loss to Missouri Valley and secured a third meeting with their old friend, Clarinda.
Red Oak/Clarinda Part III will happen thanks to the Tigers' prolific night of offensive production and a stellar pitching outing from Dawson Bond.
"That's the dream right there," said Red Oak Coach Mark Erickson. "We kept the pitch count down, made plays and hit the ball. That's a really good Missouri Valley team. That score maybe happens one out of 10 times. I'm proud of the guys."
Red Oak's run output on Saturday was 11 better than when Missouri Valley shut the Tigers out en route to a 3-0 win in Treynor on June 4th.
"They got us the first time, so our mindset was to come in and get them back," said junior Braden Woods. "They played well, but we played better."
Woods contributed to a Red Oak offense that cranked out 11 hits on Saturday. Woods -- who entered the game with a .197 season batting average -- churned out three hits, a double and drove in two runs.
"This was a great confidence booster," Woods said. "I've been finding the barrel of the ball lately."
"As most baseball people know, hitting is contagious," Erickson said. "One guy gets up there, and it looks easy. We put good at-bats together. We've worked hard on our two-strike approach. I think you saw that tonight."
Red Oak's contagious hitting was on full display during the second inning when the Tigers blew the game with seven runs to break a 0-0 tie. The big inning came with a barrage of hits and RBI opportunities.
Adam Baier sent in two on a triple, Cale Hall successfully orchestrated a sacrifice, Chase Roeder and Landon Couse roped RBI doubles, AJ Schmid singled, and Woods also managed an RBI single.
Missouri Valley got one run back in the third inning, but Red Oak added two in the third and ended the game in the fifth with another RBI single from Woods.
Bond joined Woods in the three-hit club thanks to a pair of nifty bunts, and Schmid scratched across three runners on one hit. Eight Red Oak hitters either recorded a hit, scored a run or had an RBI.
"A lot of these guys have played for three years," Erickson said. "That showed. They weren't afraid of the moment. You're seeing the growth in those guys."
Bond took advantage of his run support and tossed three innings with seven strikeouts and two walks on two hits and 58 pitches.
"We like to work backwards," Bond said. "If that works, we know it's going to be a lethal day. Once I got my fastball down, I could get some spin on it."
It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Bond, though, as the junior had to work out of a self-inflicted bases-loaded jam in the first after he surrendered a hit and two walks.
"I think he got loose, and his pitches were working," Erickson said. "He's tough when those are working."
Schmid threw the final two innings with three strikeouts in no-hit action.
Missouri Valley's hits came from Gage Clausen and Kadin Bonham, and Bonham drove in their only run.
The Big Reds end their season at 11-14. They bid farewell to seniors Bonham, Will Gutzmer, Brad Ortner, Cody Gilpin, Will Borgilia and Kevin Wilson.
As for Red Oak, the Tigers get a third crack at Clarinda when they face their Hawkeye Ten rival in a district semifinal Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
Clarinda got the edge in both meetings: a 4-0 win on June 1st and a 12-6 victory on June 21st.
The 2A No. 5 Cardinals are the top seed in Class 2A District 15 and are hopeful for a return to state. Red Oak, meanwhile, hopes the third time's the charm.
"We've got nothing to lose," Erickson said. "They're a good team. It's going to be a huge challenge for us. We'll go down and compete as hard as we can."
Check out the full interviews with Bond, Woods and Coach Erickson below.