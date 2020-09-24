(Red Oak) -- Red Oak maintained their top spot in the Hawkeye Ten while displaying their depth in a dominant sweep of Creston Thursday night.
The Class 3A No. 10 and KMA 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Tigers cruised past Creston (25-17, 25-14, 25-11) in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream.
The Tigers' dominated in all facets behind opportunistic serving, relentless defense and an aggressive offense.
"One of the things that makes us so great is we are so well-rounded," Coach Angie Montgomery said. "We preach a lot of mental toughness. We can get on big highs, but you don't see a lot of lows. They just keep swinging. They know the game plan and I love that about this team."
While the end result was a dominant sweep, it didn't always appear as if it would be that way, especially after Creston raced to an early 13-10 lead in the first set. However, Red Oak responded with six straight en route to taking the set.
"I just reminded them that we have to play more offense," Montgomery said. "We've got to win those big points."
"I think the energy was super low to begin with," junior Lexi Johnson said. "We knew we had to pick it up to get it done in three -- that was the goal tonight -- start strong and finish strong."
The Tigers never controlled in set two and pulled away late to take it 25-14, making the match 2-0.
They did much of the same in the third set, scoring six of the first seven and never allowing Creston to get any closer than six on their way to the victory.
Red Oak was able to display their many weapons in the victory with eight different hitters posting at least one kill, led by Johnson's team-high of 11.
"We just knew we had to get into the seams," Johnson said. "We had to get there quick and pull the block different ways, that was working."
Tory Carrick and Kamryn Wendt added seven and five kills, respectively, while setter Chloe DeVries dished out 31 assists.
Libero Abbey Jones did a little bit of everything for the Tigers Thursday night. The senior stuffed the stat sheet with two kills, five aces and 14 digs.
Aside from her five aces, Jones was also able to help turn many serves into Red Oak points with her unique, and aggressive, serving style.
"It's working really good for me," Jones said of her running, jump-serve. "I just have to keep pushing. I've worked on controlling the ball more and trying to get myself a bigger lead so I can hit the ball harder."
In total, the Tigers posted nine aces and only six service errors on 77 attempts.
"I think one area we are really surprising ourselves is the strength of our serves," Montgomery said. "When she (Abbey) gets that jump-serve going, she really feels herself."
Carrick also added three aces for Red Oak.
Creston was unofficially paced in the defeat by six kills from Kelsey Fields. The loss drops the Panthers to 4-8 overall and 2-2 in the Hawkeye Ten. They return to action Tuesday in a triangular with Atlantic and Lewis Central.
Red Oak improves to 11-3 on the season and 4-0 in the conference. They have flown under the radar on their way to eight consecutive wins, but they are OK with their success being on the down-low.
"I think this is where we thought we would be, we just didn't know," Montgomery said. "I think we've surprised a lot of people, not necessarily ourselves. We love being the underdog and the team everybody overlooked."
The Tigers' days of being overlooked are likely short-lived, as they now control their destiny in their quest for the Hawkeye Ten title. They can strengthen their grip Tuesday night if they beat Harlan (11-4, 4-1).
"I said last year that they were going to be one of the teams to beat," Montgomery said. "We are going to have to play lights out. As long as we can play tight defensively and get some big digs, I think we'll be OK."
Complete interviews with Johnson, Jones and Coach Montgomery can be viewed below.