(Red Oak) -- Red Oak football enters the final two weeks of the regular season fighting for their playoff lives, but Coach Michael Nordeen's team welcomes the challenge. The Tigers were the latest victim of Class 2A District 8 leader Greene County, falling 55-0.
"That is a darn good football team," Nordeen said about Greene County. "They execute well and don't mistakes. That got us in a hole, and we couldn't dig out of it. I figure they are our district champion."
The outcome wasn't what Red Oak wanted, but it gave Coach Nordeen's team another opportunity to grow.
"They've got a taste of wins this year," he said. "It's set a standard and built a culture for the future. We are just trying to set the tone for the future of Red Oak football."
Red Oak has used five different quarterbacks this year, but sophomore Max DeVries has taken the bulk of the snaps. Riley Fouts has been their workhorse in the backfield, and Dawson Bond leads the team's receiving corps with 13 catches for 150 yards.
Bond has a team-high 37 tackles while Luke Sperling, Chase Sandholm, Austin Johnson, Braden Woods, Chase Roeder and Nicholas Fouts have also been defensive contributors.
The Tigers are jockeying with Clarinda, Des Moines Christian and Clarke to join Greene County as the four teams to qualify for the postseason out of Class 2A District 8. Clarinda, Clarke and Des Moines Christian currently hold the second, third and fourth spots while Red Oak is on the outside looking in. While Red Oak's path to the postseason isn't glorious but it's simple.
"We have to win the last two," Nordeen said. "We'll worry about Clarke first and go after Clarinda next week. It's a win and keep fighting or lose and go-home mentality."
Clarke comes into Friday's game at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district action. The Indians are also ranked No. 10 in Class 2A by Radio Iowa and are favored by 15 points, according to BCMoore.
Quarterback Jack Cooley (780 passing yards, 6 TDs), Dale Showers (360 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns), KJ Fry (52 rushes, 252 yards, 7 TDs), Kamis Bullis (14 catches, 267 yards, 3 TD), Jesus Vega (10 receptions, 230 yards, 3 TDs) and Josue Torres (5 catches for 160 yards, 2 TDs) have been among the playmakers for the Indians.
"They want to run the football," Nordeen said. "We need to stop the run, force them to pass and have a bend, but don't break mentality will help us."
When Red Oak has the ball, Nordeen feels his team needs stellar line play.
"I think we need to set the tone up front and have our O-line get nasty," he said. "We are going to live and die on the O-line and D-line."
Matt Darrah has reports on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nordeen.