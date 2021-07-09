(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak baseball team enters Saturday's district opener at 5-20, and with the right mindset.
"We've been able to scratch some wins," Coach Mark Erickson said. "I love this young team's mindset. We start five sophomores, one senior and three eighth-graders. We are young and inexperienced, but the kids are playing the game the right way and keeping a good mindset no matter what the score is."
The Tigers have wins over Sidney, Southwest Valley, Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig and East Mils. Two of those five wins are in their last five outings -- a testament to the improvements they have made this season.
"When you start with young kids, one of the things you focus on is communication," Erickson said. "That's an area where we have really improved. Those kids had to step up and lead. I'm proud of their communication and the leadership aspect."
Sophomore Dawson Bond is the seasoned veteran in Coach Erickson's lineup this season.
Bond -- a three-year starter for the Tigers -- hits .394/.500/.549 with 14 RBI and has tossed 39 1/3 innings with a 6.05 ERA and 44 strikeouts.
"He's a kid that puts in a lot of time and effort into everything he does," Erickson said. "What he's been able to do at the plate is really something special. It's no wonder we see great results out of the kid."
The Tigers' lone senior -- Garrett Couse -- leads the team in RBI with 19 while eighth-grader Adam Baier and sophomore Chase Roeder have also been some of the top offensive players for Red Oak this season. The Tigers' youth and the experience they are gaining have Coach Erickson optimistic for the future.
"I am pumped for the future," he said. "These guys are getting good experience in our tough conference. The future is bright."
Meanwhile, the near future for the Tigers features a Class 2A district opener against Treynor on Saturday. The two squads have not met this year but are no strangers to one another as they are typically in the same district and have played eight times in the Varsity Bound era. Treynor won each matchup.
"We've tried to get as much information as we can," Coach Erickson said about Treynor. "The losses they have are considered good losses, so they are going to be a tough team."
The Tigers may enter as the underdog, but they are no stranger to making some noise in the postseason and hope to do so again on Saturday.
"We are going to go up there and give them all we have," Erickson said.
Ryan Matheny will be in Treynor on Saturday with the call of the Class 2A District 15 action beginning at 5 p.m. with Shenandoah/AHSTW, followed by Red Oak/Treynor. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Erickson.