(Red Oak) -- Red Oak boys basketball is beginning to find its rhythm as the 2022-23 regular season approaches its end.
The Tigers (5-10) entered the Christmas break with a meager 1-6 record, but have since started to find their footing with a 4-4 record since the season resumed, and two of those losses coming by less than 10 points.
“We’re competing really hard,” Red Oak head coach Spencer Plank said. “That first semester schedule was brutal for us, but we came back after Christmas with some games that were 50/50. We had three wins in a row against some good teams, and then we came back and dropped our last two against Glenwood and Clarinda, but in both cases it felt like we really took a step forward.”
Max DeVries dropped 33 points and Hunter Gilleland poured in 20 points as Red Oak took Glenwood down to the very last possession in a 78-76 loss.
“Against Glenwood, it felt like for three and a half quarters we played well enough to win that game,” Plank said. “We’ve really taken a couple big steps the last couple weeks and we’re hoping to keep the ball rolling and peak in February.”
DeVries and Gilleland, both juniors, have been the go-to offensive options for the Tigers all season. DeVries is averaging nearly 20 points per game while Gilleland averages 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and a team-leading 2.5 assists per game.
“[DeVries and Gilleland] are both terrific players in their own right,” Plank said. “[Gilleland] is super quick, can shoot the ball and is really a handful on the offensive end just in how sees the game. [DeVries] kind of started his career out as a freshman just being a shooter, and then last year kind of evolved in getting to the rim a little bit more and now he can score at all three levels. He’s just a tremendous scorer. Both of those guys are terrific players and, offensively, they’ve more or less carried the team this year.”
With just six games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Tigers look to hone in on the important aspects of winning games before the district tournament commences in less than three weeks.
“We’re really focusing on details,” Plank said. “Details in boxing out, details in making sure we’re pushing our offense players in the right direction. We’re focusing on every single play. We wanna figure those things out now instead of waiting until it’s win-or-go-home. I think, tactically, we kind of know the direction we’re headed in and who can make plays at certain points, so now it’s just making sure we don’t have any let-ups. It’s kind of been a theme this year where we’ll play three good quarters, but it’s the one bad quarter that does us in. So, just focusing on the details and not letting those bad quarters happens, because we want those kinks worked out before we get to districts.”
Having made an unexpected run to the state tournament a season ago, the Tigers know that regardless of what their record ends up being, everyone has a shot to make a special run in the postseason.
“Our guys are really bought in to these idea that we want to peak in February,” Plank said. “Being a 2A school in the Hawkeye Ten is tough because you’re playing 3A teams night in and night out, and then 2A schools are no pushovers either. Last year, we told the boys that we gotta peak in February, and they bought into it and we reaped those rewards. Winning now is great, but the goal isn’t to win now, it’s to win in February. We’re trying to put those pieces in place… we think we can make a run again this year.
Red Oak enjoys a 10-day hiatus before returning to action Jan. 31 for a home date with Atlantic.
