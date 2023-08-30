(Red Oak) -- After coming up just short in week one, the Red Oak football team looks to bounce back and find their first win against Clarinda on Friday.
The Tigers (0-1) led for much of the first half against Southwest Valley on Friday, but a big third quarter for the Timberwolves gave them the edge in a 34-31 thriller.
"I feel like it came down to one quarter--that third quarter we came out pretty flat after having a really solid first half and let Southwest Valley take control of the game and some momentum from us," Red Oak Head Coach Michael Nordeen told KMA Sports. "Come the fourth quarter, we had to try and kick it into high gear and it just didn't fall out way Friday night."
Junior runningback and safety Adam Baier had a standout performance on both sides of the ball, totaling 204 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and 82 yards receiving and a touchdown on three catches. Baier also led the team, racking up 17 tackles.
"(Baier) runs hard and is a violent runner, so it's fun to watch him on offense and we got him in space and he caught a touchdown pass and had an 80-yard touchdown run," said Nordeen. "On defense, I always say he knows it second best to me and he's just a smart kid when it comes to football. He just loves the game and loves to pick it a part and he's a leader."
Meanwhile, quarterback Masen Fisher also had a solid debut. The sophomore completed 10 of his 30 passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.
"(Fisher) has such a strong arm and reads the defenses well and he can just sling the rock," said Nordeen. "There's always those mistakes a sophomore is going to make but an example of him playing above his age was rolling out, having nothing there, and throwing the ball out of bounds. He has that wherewithal to get the ball out of his hands and get to our playmakers."
Ethan Fouts also hauled in an 84-yard receiving touchdown, while Cyrus Mensen picked up 25 receiving yards on two catches.
The Tigers defense was on lockdown throughout much of the first half. Jack Schmadeke totaled 15.5 tackles for Red Oak, while Baz Clear picked up a sack and a tackle for loss.
"Jack Schmadeke was a starter last year for us and an all-district player and is that prototypical linebacker where you run into him and it's like a brick wall--he reads well and flows well," said Nordeen. "Baz Clear had a good start for his first time at middle linebacker calling the defense. All over that front-six was first time starters and I'm proud of the effort they gave and fight they put up."
That defense will be tested again this week as they take on a Clarinda offense that ran at will in their 46-7 opening win against Shenandoah, totaling 289 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.
"They're going to want to pin their ears back, run down hill, and make some stuff happen," said Nordeen. "They've got a big o-line that'll match up well with our big line and the (Karson) Downey kid runs hard."
Dominick Polsley led the way for the Cardinals with 18 carries, 142 yards, and a touchdown. But Nordeen says they'll be looking for players to stick to their defensive keys this week.
"You got to trust your keys and do your job... so the kids have got to learn this week that with the offense we're going to face they've just got to do their job," said Nordeen. "If we stop the run and force them to pass a little bit and slow them down, I think it'll be a heck of a ball game and another dog fight."
Jesse Schraft has reports from Red Oak/Clarinda Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out all of KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM-99.1, or streaming at kmaland.com. You can listen to the full interview with Nordeen below: