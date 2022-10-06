(Clarinda) -- Red Oak volleyball shook off Tuesday's loss to Lewis Central with a strong finish against Clarinda on Thursday night.
The Tigers (18-13, 7-2) notched their 24th consecutive win over their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival in a 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 triumph.
"It was a really fun match," Red Oak Coach Angie Montgomery said. "Clarinda's a great team. I was happy with how we bounced back. I thought they came out and attacked the ball well right away. We did a good job of letting errors go and moving on to the next point."
"We all played together," junior Merced Ramirez said. "We didn't play together against LC. That helped us tonight."
The Tigers learned from their defeat Tuesday night and were determined not to duplicate that disappointment. They opened the first set with eight of the first 13 points and never trailed, holding off Clarinda in the first.
The Tigers scored the first two of the second set, but Clarinda turned a 15-13 deficit into a 25-22 win to tie the match at one apiece.
In set three, Red Oak finished on a strong note with the final three points to break a 22 tie.
Red Oak led by as many as four early in the fourth set, but Clarinda found a rhythm and grew their lead to 21-16.
Then the Tigers ended the game in emphatic fashion with the final nine points, highlighted by three aces from Alexis Wallace and a match-winning kill from Lainey DeVries.
"Lainey DeVries is clutch for us," Montgomery said. "At the end, she's the one we want to go to. She wants the ball in big moments."
Wallace's trio of aces were her second, third and fourth of the night.
"I knew there was a lot of pressure," Wallace said. "I had to get it over and in. I blocked everything else out and focused on the serves."
Ramirez led Red Oak's offense with 13 kills.
"I saw the lines were open, so I tried to hit lines," she said.
Marley Gray had 11 kills, while Olivia Bozwell (8) and Marissa Williams (6) also contributed to the Tigers' offense behind 22 and 21 assists from Wallace and Ramirez.
"The chemistry has grown a lot," Wallace said about the offense. "My hitters wanted the ball. That helped a lot."
The win is a step in the right direction for Red Oak as they near postseason play.
"It should give them confidence," Montgomery said. "We were coming off a pretty bad loss Tuesday night. For the kids to bounce back mentally, that is huge."
Red Oak returns to action Tuesday against Denison-Schleswig. Clarinda (12-11, 3-6) heads to the Indianola Tournament on Saturday.
Check out full interviews with Ramirez, Wallace and Coach Montgomery below.