(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Tigers are eager to begin the 2020 season and hopeful to bounce back from last season's 0-9 outing.
"Things have been going really well," Coach Ryan Gelber said. "It's just great to get the kids and coaches back doing something. It's just getting back into it and getting back into football mode, but really it's great to be back doing something."
This year will mark the fourth year Gelber has been at the helm in Red Oak, which has created stability and familiarity.
"The kids have known me and the system for a few years now," he said. "We're making some changes and gradual improvements to our program, but the small things have stayed the same. Kids who have been in the program know me and the rest of the coaches. It's just continuing what we have here and just trying to build up what we already have."
While the Tigers were winless last year, they were able to give many underclassmen some quality playing time, which could reap benefits this season.
"I'm really excited because we had a lot of young guys get a good amount of playing time last year," Gelber said. "We had to do a lot of rotations whether it be for injuries or other things. We did have a good crop of guys that will be sophomores or juniors that got a good amount of playing time. I'm really excited to see how they've improved. I'm just excited to see some of those guys pop out now that they're going to be the starters and get the majority of playing time."
The success for the Tigers will likely start up front with returning linemen Luke Sperling and Nicholas Fouts.
Braden Woods is the only returning passer from last year's squad, having tossed 11 passes for 31 yards.
Dawson Bond, Riley Fouts, Austin Johnson, Dominick Brittain, Ryan Johnson, Aiden Bruce and Landon Couse will also likely be key pieces for the Tigers, who only had three juniors on last year's roster, but 23 freshmen or sophomores.
"I'm really excited to see how they take ownership," Gelber said. "We're obviously still working out depth charts, but it's a good group of young guys. The juniors this year are in a big leadership. They've done a great job so far trying to bring this team along with them and get some places we haven't been before."
When they hit the field, Gelber -- a former college offensive lineman -- feels the number one key for his team will come from, of course, the line.
"Execution," Gelber said, "Especially on our lines. Last year we fell short on that spot. We are really looking to be more solid with execution and fundamentals. Any team's success is made or broken in the offensive and defensive line. We don't have the luxury of super-huge, big, powerful offensive linemen, but we've got some tough, big-heart guys that get in there and get after it. Whatever we do, we're going to do it the right way. Get on assignments and get technique and form correct."
The Tigers will open the season August 28th against Riverside. As you can imagine, they are excited.
"It's incredibly exciting," Gelber said. "We know they're a pretty talented group. They've got the ability to make some plays. They're a tough team. They've given some teams so fits before. Obviously, our focus is on us right now and getting better, but it's just exciting to get back. We are very grateful for this opportunity."
The complete interview with Coach Gelber can be heard below.