(Red Oak) -- After their first winning season in over 15 years, Red Oak football hopes to carry that momentum into the 2023 campaign.
It was a tale of two halves in 2022 for the Tigers after they stormed out of the gate, winning their first four games before losing their next four and coming up just shy of securing a playoff berth. However, Head Coach Michael Nordeen says the season has only left his players hungry to return to their winning ways and is pleased with what he has seen in the offseason.
"The weight room was full of guys all offseason working hard and in the summer they added more because they've got that taste in their mouth and they understand where we're trying to go," Nordeen told KMA Sports. "Everybody is buying into the process and I think this is a big year for us. They know the offense, the defense, and what the expectations are--they just want to leave the jersey in a better place."
But, some younger faces will be stepping into more prominent roles this year after the departure of a pivotal senior class, including Riley Fouts, who rushed for over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns along with quarterback Chase Roeder. This year, the Tigers turn to a two-headed backfield between juniors Adam Baier and Brayden Sifford.
"Adam Baier carried the ball a lot, he was our secondary back last year and played a lot of defense and was a first-team all-district player in the secondary and to me, he's one of the top players in the state that hasn't been noticed yet," said Nordeen. "Brayden Sifford, people might remember him from track season, that's a guy whose hands we can put the ball in and fly all over the field."
Nordeen adds a two-way battle at quarterback has also emerged between sophomore Mason Fisher and freshman Jackson Perdue.
"They're pretty comparable, but one of them runs a little more and one is a little more of a pocket guy, but they both throw good balls," he said. "It sounds like we'll go with Fisher for this first game as he's sort of rose above."
While they do have a plan to fill the backfield, Nordeen says they also hope to get a few more pass catchers involved out wide.
"We've got four or five guys on the outside that are 6'3" or 6'4" receivers and then we put Tyler Myers and Brayden Sifford in the slot to use their speed," said Nordeen. "So, we're going to spread em' out, sling it all over the field, and try to bust open some holes in the run game."
Defensively, while the Tigers lost their leading tackler last year in Dawson Bond, the likes of Baier at safety and Baz Clear at linebacker have taken on the leadership role. Baier also tallied 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and a pick last year.
"Our linebacker Baz Clear, he was Dawson Bond's wrestling partner last year and is a hard-nosed kid and then there's Adam Baier behind him at the 'tiger position' or middle safety and they both call the defense together," said Nordeen. "Baz calls the front, stunt, and blitz, and then Adam calls the coverage off that. It's amazing to see them rattle things off and what they see and the film study they put in."
That defense will be tested on Friday, taking on a Southwest Valley squad that rushed for over 2,400 yards last year, averaging 5.5 yards a pop, and is returning all seven ball carriers.
"The Timmerman kid at quarterback, he's an athlete and he can run the ball really well with a lot of quarterback draws and quarterback sweeps," said Nordeen. "Then there's (Isaac) Currin and Ely Rodriquez--those are sturdy backs and we've got to respect all three of them back there."
The Tigers will also be challenged up front on the offensive side against a Timberwolves defense that gave up just over 14 points a game in 2022.
"I know they've got some pretty sturdy defensive lineman as a couple of them came to our Southwest Iowa Football Combine and there's some athletic big boys they've got," said Nordeen. "So, we need to find our chances there to open up the middle, but it comes down to getting the ball to the edges and getting the ball to our guys in space to make something happen."
Ethan Hewett and Cody Konecne have the call of Red Oak at Southwest Valley on the KMAX Stream. You can hear the full interview with Nordeen below: