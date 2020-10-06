(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's football team is gaining confidence as they prepare for a regular-season finale with the top team in Class 2A District 9.
While the Tigers are still looking for their first victory of the season, they are coming off their closest game to date -- a 22-13 defeat to Des Moines Christian. Coach Ryan Gelber was pleased with the effort and fight his team showed in the defeat.
"We kept the game close," he said. "We fought, competed and got better at a lot of spots. That's exciting for us. We are going to use that as we go forward."
Gelber says Friday's battle with Des Moines Christian, as well as their early 14-0 lead over Greene County two weeks ago, is a sign of his team's progression.
"It's tough for a young group when the scoreboard isn't necessarily what they want it to be," he said. "It's hard to see you're getting better when the scoreboard doesn't change, but we've been preaching to the kids that just because the end result isn't what you wanted, you're getting there with better effort, technique and intensity."
Red Oak's squad features only two seniors and 30 freshman/sophomores. The youth of his team has Coach Gelber feeling that his team's experience last week will benefit his team in the long run, if not this season, a year or two down the road.
"It's good for the mindset of our young athletes," he said. "You can get in a really bad mindset because you're not where you want to be, but we preach "yet". We are not where we want to be yet, we are not ready yet, but we are working to get there and that's OK. That's all part of the growth process for young athletes."
Freshman Max DeVries has pioneered the Tigers' offense this season and has continued to progress.
"We love Max because he's a kid who continues to work his butt off every day to get better at what he does," Gelber said. "He looks for extra opportunities and is very critical of himself when he makes mistakes because he wants to get better."
Dawson Bond, Riley Fouts, Ryan Johnson and Jack Kling have also been among the playmakers for the Tigers this season.
The Tigers are guaranteed at least two more games given the unique 2020 postseason format, but right now they are focused on their regular-season finale with Atlantic. The Trojans enter the contest at 5-1 and are currently ranked No. 8 in the latest Radio Iowa poll.
"We are really excited for this week because we know Atlantic is a very, very good program," Gelber said. "They're at the top of our district for a reason. The stats they've been able to put up are impressive. If you go toe-to-toe with the best, you're going to get better. That's what I keep telling these guys. Atlantic is a very good program and we are going to have to play our best to go toe-to-toe with them, but isn't that the fun of it? Isn't that what we want?"
The Trojans bode a balanced offense and a stingy defense that has pitched three consecutive shutouts. The defense, in particular, is what has caught Coach Gelber's eye.
"We are going to have to stick to our keys," Gelber said. "They flow to the ball really well. Their linebackers are like bullets when they see the ball. We have to make sure we are focusing on getting to and sustaining our blocks."
Jesse Schraft will be in Atlantic Friday night providing updates as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. KMA Sports' coverage of week seven begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Gelber can be heard below.