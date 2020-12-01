(Clarinda) -- The Red Oak girls and Clarinda boys earned a split on Tuesday night in a matchup of Hawkeye Ten Conference rivals.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
GIRLS: Red Oak 41 Clarinda 37
The new-look Tigers (1-0) leaned on their most experienced players to hold off a scrappy Clarinda bunch in a 41-37 girls win.
In the final moments, Lexi Johnson (2/2) and Abbey Jones (4/4) combined to make all six of their free throws while Chloe DeVries scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the fourth.
“It’s so cliche to say it was never a doubt or no surprise,” Red Oak coach Maddie Gelber said, “but any of three I’m as confident as can be. They’ve been in big spots. Maybe not necessarily in basketball, but big spots in other sports and that carries over.”
The clutch play of the trio was needed with Clarinda using 19 offensive rebounds, nine steals and a whole lot of scrap to hang around with their H-10 counterpart. The Tigers came into the game with a 16-game wins streak against the Cardinals, including 15 coming by double digits.
The game was Clarinda’s third of the season while Red Oak had practiced just four times coming into the matchup.
“We knew we would be rusty, but there are a ton of others in the same situation,” Gelber said. “We can’t let being short on practice be an excuse. That’s a quick way to fall down a rabbit hole of feeling sorry for yourself. The kids are very honest and very open, and they take coaching very well. We’ll look forward to getting back after it tomorrow.”
Along with DeVries’ 17 points, Jones pitched in 12 points and four rebounds for the Tigers, which will be back in action on Friday against Lewis Central. Clarinda’s Chloe Strait had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Clarinda,” DeVries said. “They played really hard and are a much improved team. They are going to surprise some people this year. We weren’t playing our best basketball, and we still fought through it and came out with a win.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Gelber and DeVries below.
BOYS: Clarinda 53 Red Oak 39
In the nightcap, Clarinda used a pair of double-digit runs in the second half and a career night from Drew Brown to win 53-39.
Brown scored 21 of his career-high 30 points in the second half, and the rest of the Cardinals followed his lead.
“Our coaches really pressured us to attack the hoop and not settle for 3s (in the second half),” Brown said. “I just tried to attack and not settle.”
Brown keyed a 16-0 run in the third period and helped the Cardinals to another 13-0 run in the fourth to pull away for the win.
“That’s what we’ve come to expect,” Coach Rod Eberly said. “We think (Drew) is going to be a real good scorer. Sometimes he settles a bit, but in the second half he didn’t have any of that.”
Grant Jobe added eight points and six rebounds, and Tadyn Brown had six points, four blocks and two assists.
“We knew Red Oak would come in here and play hard,” Coach Eberly added. “I thought we responded in the second half and really changed our intensity level on defense. It really translated to the offensive end.”
Red Oak’s Kobe Johnson and Baylor Bergren had eight points apiece to lead the Tigers (0-1) in scoring. Clarinda, meanwhile, moved to 2-0 with a pair of wins in back-to-back nights, including Monday’s victory over Nodaway Valley.
“We’re playing together and playing really hard,” Coach Eberly said. “We’ve been able to hold teams under 50 both games, and that’s an emphasis we’ve talked about.”
View complete interviews with Coach Eberly and Brown below.