(Red Oak) -- Red Oak girls basketball enters 2023 at 0-9, but optimistic as they turn to the second half of their Hawkeye Ten Conference slate.
The Tigers suffered defeats to East Mills, Clarinda, Lewis Central, Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Riverside, Harlan and Denison-Schleswig before the holiday break.
"We're in a big growth process," first-year head coach Coleman Mullenix said. "We're fairly young, so we just try to zoom in and focus on the little things. We have specific practice and game goals we try to hit. Getting better every day is where we're at."
The Tigers' season might not be so much measured by wins or losses, but by growth.
"That's what has to happen," Mullenix said. "The Hawkeye Ten is difficult, so it's difficult to stay motivated every day, but our girls are. The sport of basketball is challenging. We're showing up every day and putting forth our best effort. We want to set a precedent on how we play basketball in the future."
Mullenix can see the improvement in his team.
"Turnovers have decreased each game," he said. "In girls basketball, everybody presses. We're improving with that. We just have to continue to work."
Junior Jaydin Lindsay leads the Tigers' offense with 3.8 points per game. Lainey DeVries, Olivia Bozwell, Maddie Doyle, Merced Ramirez and Jocelyn O'Neal have also been constant contributors.
"We're trying to move the ball and be good teammates," Mullenix said. "We're hoping to see that more, and to be more aggressive and attack the rim."
The Tigers open 2023 on Tuesday against St. Albert. They face Fremont-Mills on Friday before beginning a three-game stretch that features rematches with Creston (January 9th), Shenandoah (January 10th) and St. Albert (January 13th).
As they turn through the Hawkeye Ten schedule a second time, Mulllenix hopes to continue seeing growth.
"It'll depend on each game and opponent," Mullenix said. "The double-round robin format allows you to see growth. We're looking forward to competing."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Mullenix.