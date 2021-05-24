(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak girls tennis team will play their first round state matchup with Spirit Lake Monday afternoon in Denison.
Coach Zoey Baker – in her first year as head coach at her alma mater – directed the Tigers to the state qualification following a 5-2 regional final win over Creston on Saturday.
“Being on this side of it has been a great thing for my perspective,” Baker said. “I loved being an athlete and playing tennis, but I think I love even more to coach the girls and help them through the season.”
The Tigers have been outstanding all year and carry an undefeated dual record into their meeting with Spirit Lake.
“Like many other coaches this year, I wasn’t really sure what to anticipate,” Baker said. “As the season went, right off the bat I could tell we had a group of girls that wanted to work hard to succeed and also the talent and strategy to get there.”
Rhenn Rolenc and Brooklyn Johnson are the only seniors on a roster that has had plenty of movement up and down the lineup due to weekly challenge matches. Most recently, the two seniors have played in the No. 1 and 2 spots.
Juniors Anna Grizzard and Jessica Lukehart, sophomore Tessa Rolenc and freshman Merced Ramirez have also played throughout the lineup this season. The doubles pairs, though, have been completely static.
“The doubles partner they have now is who they’ve played with in every meet we’ve had,” Baker said. “They’ve learned strengths and weaknesses in each other, but also feel a bond and can be comfortable with that person to try new things and pull out different strategies in tough times.”
Along with the team state qualification, Red Oak’s top doubles team of Rhenn Rolenc and Merced Ramirez also advanced to state with a regional championship.
“Rhenn has been able to take Merced, who is a first-year tennis player, and Rhenn has helped her through the logistics of it,” Baker said. “Merced is a beast at the net, and Rhenn can cover the baseline like crazy. They work together as a team really well.
“Our lineup is pretty evenly matched. Our No. 1 can play competitively with our 4, 5 and 6, and our lineup has changed consistently throughout the season. Being able to have a team that is strong all the way through has allowed me to put those pairings together that do so well.”
Monday’s meeting with Spirit Lake is a quick turnaround from their Saturday victory over Creston. The Indians are also coming off a 5-2 win over Cherokee on Saturday and are 11-1 on the year with their lone loss to perennial power Columbus Catholic
“They had a really successful season,” Baker said. “They have a really strong No. 1 singles player. Against Spencer (in their regional final), they also had three super tiebreakers. Without having any comparable teams and not being able to meet them this season, just looking at that, it should really be a good matchup. It’ll offer a challenge, but I don’t think it’s one that my girls can’t respond to.”
The Red Oak/Spirit Lake dual is scheduled to begin in Denison at 3:00 PM. Listen to the full interview with Coach Baker from Monday’s Upon Further Review below.