(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak girls track team hits the ground running this week with two meets in the next three days.
The Tigers got their first meet of the season out of the way last week at the Hawkeye Ten South Meet.
"We are a small team," Coach Curt Adams said. "But I'm really happy with where we are at right now. We have a pretty speedy bunch."
Adams notes this year is a work in progress.
"It's really different this year with not having last year," Adams said. "So there's a lot of stuff to work on, but we are happy to be back at it."
The Tigers have had a lot to work on.
"There's a lot to teach," Adams said. "There's a lot of stuff to get to. We've been making every practice count while getting in shape at the same time."
Red Oak plans to rely on relays and sprints.
"We've got some good returning runners with our seniors," Adams said.
Seniors Ashlynn Bentley, Araina Brummett, Chloe DeVries and Alexa McCunn make up the Tigers' small senior class.
Camryn Bass, Tymberlee Bentley and Delaney Hall are some of the many underclassmen expected to perform for Coach Adams' team this year.
"We are looking at how we can best utilize them and seeing how far we can go," Adams said. "If you got speed, we don't need to teach that."
The Tigers open their busy week on Tuesday night when they travel to Clarinda for the Lady Cardinal Relays. They will host their own meet on Thursday.
Coach Adams hopes his team can use this week as a learning experience.
"I want to see them competing," he said. "I want them to have fun and strive to get better."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports on Twitter both the Clarinda and Red Oak meets this week. The complete interview with Coach Adams can be heard below.