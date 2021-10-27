H-10 logo 2018.jpg
Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Kuemper Catholic all had multiple players named to the First Team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference volleyball team on Wednesday.

Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold and Charley Hernandez, Kuemper’s Ashlyn and Sophie Badding, Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman and Karly Brown and Red Oak’s Liz Carbaugh and Lexi Johnson were all tabbed to the first team. Harlan’s Zophi Hendricks and Lauren Williams of St. Albert also landed on the first team.

Atlantic’s Chloe Mullenix and Abby Smith, Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny and Lauren Roenfeldt and Kuemper Catholic’s Kenya Prescott and Kenzie Schon were picked to the second team. Harlan’s Madison Kjergaard, LC’s Anna Strohmeier, Red Oak’s Tory Carrick and Allison Narmi of St. Albert were other second team choices. 

Honorable mention choices went to the following:

Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic

Ava Rush, Atlantic

Taylor Cole, Clarinda

Paige Millikan, Clarinda

Doryn Paup, Creston

Hannah Slater, Denison-Schleswig

Tarah Jackson, Glenwood

Claire Schmitz, Harlan

Anna Galles, Lewis Central

Ashlyn Blackman, Red Oak

Macey Finley, Shenandoah

Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah

Maddy Horvath, St. Albert

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.