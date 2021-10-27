(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Kuemper Catholic all had multiple players named to the First Team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference volleyball team on Wednesday.
Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold and Charley Hernandez, Kuemper’s Ashlyn and Sophie Badding, Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman and Karly Brown and Red Oak’s Liz Carbaugh and Lexi Johnson were all tabbed to the first team. Harlan’s Zophi Hendricks and Lauren Williams of St. Albert also landed on the first team.
Atlantic’s Chloe Mullenix and Abby Smith, Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny and Lauren Roenfeldt and Kuemper Catholic’s Kenya Prescott and Kenzie Schon were picked to the second team. Harlan’s Madison Kjergaard, LC’s Anna Strohmeier, Red Oak’s Tory Carrick and Allison Narmi of St. Albert were other second team choices.
Honorable mention choices went to the following:
Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic
Ava Rush, Atlantic
Taylor Cole, Clarinda
Paige Millikan, Clarinda
Doryn Paup, Creston
Hannah Slater, Denison-Schleswig
Tarah Jackson, Glenwood
Claire Schmitz, Harlan
Anna Galles, Lewis Central
Ashlyn Blackman, Red Oak
Macey Finley, Shenandoah
Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah
Maddy Horvath, St. Albert