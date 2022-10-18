(Red Oak) -- A rollercoaster season for Red Oak football concludes on Friday.
Coach Michael Nordeen hopes it ends on a strong note.
The Tigers (4-4) suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Friday night with a 52-7 loss to Clarinda behind a remarkable performance from Clarinda running back Tadyn Brown, who collected Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night after rushing for 300 yards and seven touchdowns.
"He had a heckuva game," Nordeen said. "I think it came down to effort. Our guys got in their heads that we weren't playing for anything. They competed hard, but we just didn't put in the full effort we should have."
Red Oak started the season 4-0 with four shutouts over Riverside, West Central Valley, Nodaway Valley and Shenandoah. While the end of the season was less than ideal, the Tigers made leaps in Nordeen's second half.
"It's huge," he said. "This senior class is amazing. They accepted the challenge of a new coach. In the second year, they ran with it. We're going to continue to trend in the right direction and get to where we want to be -- a 2A power."
Fifteen pivotal seniors will don the Red Oak jersey for the final time -- Chase Roeder, Landon Couse, Riley Fouts, Dawson Bond, Jack Kling, Braden Woods, Aiden Bruce, Dante Baucom, Kyle Westover, Jacob Eggerss, Sam Fields, Kyle Rinabarger, Logan Conn, Elisha Vukonich and Cole Thornton.
"The kids had joy playing the game of football," Nordeen said. "We're turning into a football power. It's going to be hard saying goodbye to those guys, but they've given our program and community memories to cherish."
The Tigers' 2022 swan song comes Friday night against Chariton.
The Chargers (3-5) also missed the Class 2A playoffs despite a productive ground game that ran for 1,379 yards during the regular season.
"We've been watching them all season," Nordeen said. "I think it's a good matchup for us. We didn't make the playoffs. We're thinking of this like college. It's a bowl game and an opportunity to play one more game, compete and be with your brothers."
Several Tigers are within reach of school records, such as Roeder (season passing yards), Fouts (season rushing yards), Bond (season and career receiving yards and career touchdown).
"It would be nice to get some of those guys to etch their name in the record book," Nordeen said. "We want to go out on top."
Jesse Schraft is in Red Oak Friday night with reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nordeen.