(Red Oak) -- Red Oak opened the Class 2A District 8 season with a big rivalry victory over Shenandoah on Friday night.
The Tigers (2-2 overall, 1-0 2A-8) scored the final 24 points of the game to capture a 31-13 win over the Mustangs in week four.
“First and second quarter we kind of struggled to get things going,” Tigers first year coach Michael Nordeen told KMA Sports. “We made an adjustment on defense, and we shut them down for the rest of the game. Offensively, it took a while to get in the end zone, but we kept trucking away. I think we got them tired with our depth, and the fourth quarter was huge.”
Junior Riley Fouts was a major player in the win for Red Oak, finishing with 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the offense. It was his length-of-the-field pick-six, though, that turned the tide running from one end zone to the other in a game-changing play.
“He’s a character kid,” Nordeen said. “On Mondays, we have a word of the day, and we preached character. He comes early, he stays late and he’s always asking questions. He’s the kind of kid you want on your team.”
The Tigers actually had five interceptions in the victory, getting two from Jack Kling and one each from Jack Schmadeke and Brandon Hernandez. It’s the kind of win that can spur Red Oak on to something big this season.
While the record is 2-2, Coach Nordeen knows the work isn’t done. He says the Tigers are still continuing to build their culture.
“I told the kids to build the culture I want it’s going to take 24 hours for the next 24 months,” he said. “It’s a process to build the culture, but I told the seniors at the beginning of the year that it’s on them to go out and have a great year. I told them from day one I believed in them. I could see the talent coming back, and I think they’re believing now we have the opportunity to cause some waves in this district and make a run at it.”
Up next for the Tigers in this process is a home matchup with Des Moines Christian. The Lions (1-3, 0-1) dropped their district opener to the league favorite Greene County, 55-0. While their record is down, it’s hard to get a read on this year’s Lions team, considering their losses have come against teams with a combined 8-1 record.
“They’re an athletic team,” Nordeen said. “I think it’s comparable to our speed. They like to get the ball to the outside and get the ball in their playmakers’ hands. They have a good-sized running back that can churn out some yards.”
Through three games, Des Moines Christian quarterback Tyler Martin had thrown for 384 yards and six touchdowns with three to junior Owen Fadden, who had a team-high 99 receiving yards. On the ground, senior Josh Shank rushed for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
“Defensively, they’ve shown a 3 front,” Nordeen said. “Our kids are used to seeing that and the different blitz packages they show. A lot of teams come out in a 4 (front) against us to try to shut down our run, but our guys are going to be ready for that, too.”
The Des Moines Christian defense is topped by multi-year starter Jacob Rosno, who has 21.0 total tackles. Junior Owen Elam leads the team with 4.0 tackles for loss, and the Lions defensive unit has combined on forcing six turnovers.
“We need to come out and set the tone,” Nordeen said. “If our line can play like they did last week, set the tone early and wear them out like we did last week, I think we can use our depth to wear them down and try to take advantage of the game early.”
Jay Soderberg will be in Red Oak on Friday evening for the Red Oak/Des Moines Christian matchup, providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of KMA’s week five coverage is on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight on Friday.