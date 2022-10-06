(Red Oak) -- After two consecutive losses, the Red Oak football team is in the thick of the Class 2A District 6 playoff picture.
The Tigers head into the final two weeks of the regular season at 4-2 after losses to Des Moines Christian (19-13) and Greene County (34-23) in the past two weeks.
Red Oak stayed within striking distance Friday night behind 395 total offensive yards, but Greene County countered with 454, including 259 rushing yards and three scores from running back Patrick Daugherty.
"We just have to keep battling and find ways to get over the hump," Nordeen said. "Four quarters of solid football, and I think we come out on the winning end."
Red Oak's back-to-back tight losses followed four shutout wins to start the year over Riverside (45-0), West Central Valley (42-0), Nodaway Valley (36-0) and Shenandoah (47-0).
"Coaches and players have been learning the details and fixing the little things," Nordeen said. "We've played a lot cleaner since the Shenandoah game. If we keep working on the details, that gets us over the hump."
Red Oak is one of five teams vying for the four postseason berths out of Class 2A District 6. Greene County is in sole possession of first place. Clarinda and Des Moines Christian each have one loss, and Clarke and Red Oak have two losses. The Tigers still have a chance to move as far up as second in the district with wins over Clarke and Clarinda.
"This is a talented senior class," Nordeen said. "They don't want to end the season in two games. They know we have to win at least one, and two puts us in a good place to host."
Some programs don't speak of the postseason. That's not the case at Red Oak.
"I'm the type of coach that talks about titles and playoffs all the time," Nordeen said. "We're not afraid to talk about it, but we don't look past Clarke. We have to go out and beat Clarke. That gets us in line to where we want to be."
Like Red Oak, Clarke comes into the game fighting for their playoff lives. The Indians rolled to a 94-0 win over Shenandoah two weeks ago but suffered a 41-14 loss to Des Moines Christian last week.
"It's hard for us to get a view of how talented they really are," Nordeen said. "I know we'll get a power-looking offense. They've shown they have athletes."
Clarke quarterback Jack Colley has thrown for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns, while the Indians' option attack has produced 1,243 yards and 22 touchdowns at 6.9 yards per carry.
Senior Nate Saucedo is their leading rusher with 370 yards and seven scores. Drake Moore adds 346 yards and four touchdowns, and Shay Matthews contributes 221 yards and four touchdowns.
"(We have to) take away their edge," Nordeen said. "They like to get the ball out in space. Their backs aren't big, so they try to bounce them outside. They're similar to what we do. We just spread it out a little more."
On their end, Red Oak has of KMAland's top running backs -- senior Riley Fouts. Fouts has churned for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns at 8.7 yards per carry.
While Fouts grabs the attention of opposing defenses, quarterback Chase Roeder has grown his skillset immensely, with 728 yards and eight touchdowns.
Nordeen hopes his team's passing attack can set up the run Friday night.
"Everybody says we're a running team, but we're a pass-first team," Nordeen said. "We have so many athletes. We just have to spread the ball to soften up the middle. Once we get the middle soft, Riley Fouts can lead the way. I feel comfortable that we can wear them when it matters."
